(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is distributing $244,000 in grants to seven community projects that focus on improving neighborhoods along the Duwamish River.
The seven projects are supposed to help neighborhoods impacted by the Superfund clean-up site. The river was previously contaminated from decades of industry-caused pollution.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency listed a 5.5 mile stretch of the Duwamish River as a superfund cleanup site in 2001.
Since the cleanup, Seattle, King County, the Port of Seattle and the Boeing Company have dedicated over $100 Million in early cleanup actions to reduce contamination by 50%, according to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.
“Our goal is not just to undo decades of industrial pollution and environmental injustice in these neighborhoods – It’s to build a thriving future for the communities who call them home,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.
The $244,000 comes from the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund that focuses on improving the neighborhoods of South Park, Georgetown and South Downtown. Since the fund was first introduced in 2014, over $1.8 million has been awarded to community projects.
Five of the seven recipients received the max award of $40,000. The Heron’s Nest is an organization that provides community building opportunities for members of the Duwamish Tribe. It received $40,000 to help sustain the organization’s various programs, pay fair wages to coordinating and consulting positions and build a community kitchen and a self-recycling hub, according to the city.
"By providing continued access to resources, shared traditional knowledge and working together to protect land, water and peoples, we continue to invest in the health of future generations," A. Lee, the Volunteer Field director at Heron’s Nest said.
Here is the full-list of the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund grant recipients:
$40,000 to Concord International Elementary School Parent Teacher Association
$40,000 to Heron’s Nest
$40,000 to Puma’s Play
$40,000 to Shared Spaces Foundation
$40,000 to South Park Senior Center
$33,000 to Georgetown Super 8
$11,000 to Bike Works