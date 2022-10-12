(The Center Square) – Despite Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget focusing on cutting a $140 million revenue gap facing the city, a collection of city officials has been announced to find solutions to the problem as well.
Seattle’s general fund budget deficit has continued to increase over the last several years. This is due in part to increased spending to address “urgent community needs” and a decline in existing revenue sources, such as funding derived from commercial parking and cable television subscriptions, according to the City of Seattle.
Harrell’s 2023-24 proposed budget would cut the revenue gap by cutting spending 3% to 6% for various city departments, finding savings and using funding sources with restricted spending purposes. Total general fund reductions in the proposed budget are estimated to be $68.7 million, according to a presentation by the Seattle City Budget.
The Seattle City Council is currently considering Harrell’s proposal but may seek alternative steps to address the deficit this year. The work group’s goal is to consider the scale of long-term changes to the city’s revenue sources and create policy recommendations that could be implemented for the 2025 budget.
“Unfortunately, our state tops the list that no one wants to lead – regressive taxation – which causes real problems for real people,” Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a statement. “This task force will no doubt help generate long-range and far-reaching solutions to create stable revenue for Seattle’s community that is available by the next biennial budget.”
Along with addressing the revenue gap, the work group is also being tasked with finding ways to reduce the regressive nature of Seattle’s tax system on low-income and middle-class residents.
The group is made up of 14 community leaders and policy experts. Notable members include Mayor Harrell, City Councilmember Mosqueda and Washington State Senator David Frockt.