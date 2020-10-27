(The Center Square) — Seattle City Council members gave the green light for a new homeless outreach program replacing the city task force charged with dismantling homeless camps in a near unanimous Monday vote.
The city’s Navigation Team was comprised of eight officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), four field coordinators, and eight contracted city outreach workers.
The team was responsible for referring homeless individuals to shelters and removing their belongings, which drew criticism from homeless advocates since its creation in 2017 under Mayor Ed Murray.
In August, the city council defunded the team all together amid nationwide calls to reallocate more public funding from law enforcement to social programs this summer.
The Navigation Team had yet to compile any data on racial disparities among Seattle’s homeless populations and wrote in a proviso that the formation of the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone delayed such efforts.
Monday’s session saw the passage of a bill sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis which earmarked around $2.1 million for behavioral health services, case management, housing navigation services, and administrative needs. The new homeless outreach team has zero SPD officers and slashes the number of city staff.
Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the sole no vote on the bill on the grounds that it did not do enough to address the city’s homeless crisis or what she described as Mayor Jenny Durkan’s obstruction of the council’s will this year.
Sawant pointed specifically to Durkan’s swift veto of the council’s cuts to the SPD’s $400 million 2020 budget in August which effectively delayed their implementation for the year.
“This bill gives [Durkan] permission for being late before she even begins,” Sawant said. “The sweeps of homeless encampments are cruel, inhumane, and ineffective. The mayor should have stopped sweeping people years ago.”
Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez was not present for the Monday vote.
Lewis, the chair of the Council’s Select Committee on Homelessness Strategies and Investments, said that the bill should not be considered a solution for the city’s homeless crisis.
“But it is a step in the right direction to start this collaborative process of working through this with all of the principal operators in this area,” Lewis said. “And this is the first step to all of us realizing our common interest in this and moving forward in a way that can hopefully finally bridge the divide and get people to the really critical resources that they need and that this council has appropriated money to address.”
Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said she voted in favor of the bill as a first step in shaping the city’s homeless services around a more amicable, problem-solving framework.
“Neighborhood needs include everybody to be present in the neighborhood, including people living in shelters, to housed people, and people who work or frequent parks and businesses there and I think this new framework recognizes the value of everyone in this necessary problem solving model,” Herbold said. “I see this as a shift to a problem solving model rather than a model that assumes that when outreach is sent out, the purpose fo the out the outreach is to remove the encampment.”
Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Moralez expressed reluctance voting for the bill, which she said still shared too many similarities with the original Navigation Team. She stressed that it laid the groundwork for further work between homeless service providers and the city.
Lewis’s bill will fund outreach on homeless encampments for the last few months of the year.
The Seattle City Council will hold a final public hearing on the 2021 Seattle budget on Tuesday evening. Councilmembers are slated to vote on the budget on November 23.