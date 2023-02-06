(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle and King County are no longer requiring their employees to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
Seattle & King County Public Health officials determined it was safe for employees to not require the vaccination as a result of King County’s high level of vaccination booster uptake and lower levels of community spread. Public Health added that hospitalizations from COVID infection remained at a safe level, which made the overall risk forecast low enough to lift the mandate for employees.
“We are now in a different phase of the pandemic compared to where we were in 2021 and 2022 and it makes sense to remove any requirements for vaccination,” Seattle & King County Public Health Director Faisal Khan said in a statement.
City and county employees, contractors and volunteers were originally required to show a proof of vaccination in August, 2021. That took effect as a result of an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in every county, due to the delta variant.
Over 98% of the county’s 15,000 employees had proof of vaccination at the time of the mandate. Less than 2% were separated at that time due to the requirement, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine. More than 99% of Seattle city employees provided proof of vaccination or received an accommodation, while less than 1% were separated at that time.
“With high vaccination rates and effective, updated boosters available, we are in a different place in the pandemic and our policies and regulations will change to reflect the best information we have available today, as they have throughout the last three years,” Constantine said.
According to Seattle & King County Public Health, 1.9 million King County residents are vaccinated. However, only 31% of the county population are up to date on COVID-19 boosters.