(The Center Square) – The state Board of Natural resources passed a motion on Tuesday morning approving renaming Harney Channel in the San Juan Islands after an indigenous businessman and community leader.
It was one of four name changes previously approved on April 26 by the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names.
The Board of Natural Resources sets policies to guide how the Washington State Department of Natural Resources manages lands and resources. The board was formed when the DNR was created in 1957.
“This has been a community-led effort to replace this name with that of Henry Cayou,” explained COGN Chair Sara Palmer regarding Harney Channel, the 2-mile strait between Orcas and Shaw islands used by Washington State Ferries and other vessels, during the virtual meeting.
Cayou was a member of the Lummi Nation on his mother’s side. His father was French. An active community member and successful commercial fisherman, Cayou lived his entire life on Orcas Island between 1869 and 1959. He served as county commissioner for 29 years.
“The community there would like to reflect this history, this local history, in the renaming of this watercourse,” Palmer said.
That’s in stark contrast to the waterway’s current namesake, Gen. William Harney, a Tennessee-born cavalry officer in the U.S. Army known as one of history’s more brutal figures. He commanded U.S. troops at the Battle of Ash Hollow in 1855, an engagement in the First Sioux War, that resulted in the killing of roughly 85 men, women and children.
Harney is known to have visited the San Juan Islands once and is mostly associated with the 13-year standoff – known as the “Pig War” – between the American Army and the British Royal Navy that began in the summer of 1859 after an American settler shot a British pig on the island that both nations claimed.
He is also infamous for having bludgeoned his female slave Hannah to death for losing his keys. He ended up fleeing Missouri to avoid an enraged mob, and was ultimately found not guilty in a court of law.
The proposed name change will now go to the federal Board on Geographic Names for a final decision.
Three other name changes were included as part of the motion passed by the board.
Basket Island is the proposed new name of a small island in San Juan County. The name reflects that of nearby Picnic Island. The two islands are connected at low tide.
Holland Marsh is the proposed name for an unnamed marsh about four miles west of Granite Falls in Snohomish County. The 8-acre wetland is to be named in honor of Andy Holland, a longtime forestry professor at Everett Community College who passed away in 2008 at age 97.
Finally, a spelling error was corrected in proposing Chaenn Hill as the name of Chain Hill, a high point just north of the city of Tenino in Thurston County. The hill is named after Charles Chaenn, a local landowner who died in 1910.
Palmer provided a brief update on the COGN’s work on a federal proposal to rename 18 geographic features in Washington that include the name “squaw” as part of a nationwide effort to rid federal lands of a term the U.S. government has deemed a racial slur for Native Americans.
There have been name-change proposals made for 14 of the 18 geographic features, she told the board.
“I want to especially thank our tribal colleagues for their investment and time and resources in that,” Palmer said. “They are not planning to do this work and they have really stepped up and contributed, and we have some very beautiful names that we will be considering in our meeting toward the end of this month.”
The next COGN meeting is set for July 26.