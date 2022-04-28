(The Center Square) – S&P Global Ratings doesn’t think a possible repeal of the nascent capital gains tax would have a negative impact on Washington state’s credit rating.
On March 1, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the capital gains tax adopted last year, Senate Bill 5096, is an unconstitutional graduated income tax. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has since asked the state Supreme Court to take the case on direct appeal.
“We understand the ongoing litigation regarding this new tax could potentially halt collections at some point in the future,” reads the April 15 summary report by the largest of the “Big Three” credit agencies, along with Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.
“If this scenario were to occur, we believe it could somewhat affect Washington's structural balance, given the inclusion of capital gains revenue in current forecasting,” the report notes. “However, we believe the impact of a repeal of the capital gains tax is minimal, at 0.8% of projected near general fund revenues in each of fiscal 2023, fiscal 2024, and fiscal 2025. In addition, we expect the state's history of strong fiscal management will likely insulate Washington's credit profile from this budgetary pressure, based on current forecasting, should it arise.”
The report mentions Washington’s “Sales tax-based revenue structure, which has demonstrated less sensitivity to economic cycles than income tax-reliant states.”
What does it all mean?
“That the claims from supporters that it [the capital gains tax] is vital for education/childcare are wrong in the context of a $64 billion budget,” said Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market think tank Washington Policy Center. “Something [Sen.] Claire Wilson acknowledged when she said those programs will be funded regardless of what happens with the capital gains income tax.”
Sen. Wilson, D-Auburn, stated in an email that funding for Fair Start is "not contingent on the capital gains tax revenue being collected, and it will be funded regardless of what the courts decide," the Seattle Times reported in Oct. 12, 2021.
In the credit overview portion of the report, S&P assigned Washington a composite score of 1.7 on a four-point scale, with 1 being the strongest and 4 being the weakest.
Legislative budget leaders reacted to Washington retaining its top credit rating.
“This is further proof that investing in schools, the environment, healthcare and other programs critical to Washington families and small businesses, while maintaining healthy reserves, is the definition of fiscal responsibility,” said Sen. Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, in a news release. “Our economy is among the strongest and most resilient in the nation because our budget writers put people at the center of every decision and that’s clearly the right approach.”
“Our budget team was confident this historic supplemental budget not only makes sure our recovery serves everyone, but is drafted responsibly on behalf of the people of Washington,” said house Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington. “It’s great to see credit rating agencies and our state Treasurer agree that this was a fiscally responsible approach to moving our state forward.”
State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti said, “I appreciate the legislature partnering with our office to increase pension funding and returning reserves to pre-pandemic levels. Along with other strong financial governance, this led to a reaffirmation of our strong credit following the legislative cycle. The people of Washington benefit when the legislature and our office are able to work together to achieve sound financial objectives.”