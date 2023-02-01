(The Center Square) – Police officers, law enforcement representatives and mayors urged members of the Washington State House of Representatives to pass legislation restoring the reasonable suspicion threshold for police to engage in vehicular pursuits.
Police are currently operating under House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, that limits police pursuits unless there is a reasonable suspicion a driver is impaired, an escaped felon or has committed a violent crime or sex offense.
House Bill 1363 currently under consideration would restore the lower reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe have committed crimes.
“What we’ve learned over the last 18 months, is that the policy, we didn’t get it right,” Jeff DeVere from the Washington Coalition of Police and Sheriffs told the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee at Tuesday afternoon's public hearing. “We found out that even in those jurisdictions where there is a no pursuit policy, there was a vast increase in the number of people who were not stopping for simple traffic infractions.”
That contention was backed up by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ James McMahan.
“The Washington State Patrol reports more than 3,100 people have fled them since the pursuit statute went into play, and they’ve pursued about 500 fewer people total,” he informed the committee.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said criminals are brazenly taking advantage of the new standard for police pursuits.
“Crime exists,” she said. “My city has data, reports, video, witness statements and statements from criminals themselves that they knowingly commit crimes and steal vehicles because they currently have a guaranteed ability to leave the scene if they – and I quote – ‘can just get into a car.’”
The most emotional testimony of the hearing came from Amber Goldade, whose 12-year-old daughter, Immaculee, was killed in January 2022 in a hit-and-run crash in Midland by a flatbed pickup truck that also injured another girl.
“This man committed many other serious crimes and fled in stolen vehicles, knowing he will get away with it because the police can’t pursue him,” the grieving mother told the committee. “For example, two weeks prior to my daughter’s death, this man – a convicted felon – was out of jail on his own recognizance for another crime. He committed a burglary and the police had stopped him, but he fled in a stolen vehicle and the police could only watch as he left.”
Others at the committee hearing spoke out against HB 1363.
“I would ask each of you to think about losing a child or a spouse or a parent from a suspect who is driving recklessly through your neighborhood and being pursued by a peace officer,” said Leslie Cushman, spokesperson for the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability. “That peace officer needs a really good reason to engage in a high-stakes chase and I think current law has it right.”
Some said blaming the current crime spike on HB 1054 is premature.
Testifying remotely, Michelle Feldman, director of partnerships at the California-based Center for Policing Equity, said that according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts are rising across the country, and there is no connection to laws limiting police pursuits.
Dr. Martina Morris, a retired professor of statistics and sociology at the University of Washington, made a similar point by referencing her own now-under fire analysis that showed only three people have died in police pursuits in Washington in the year-and-a-half since HB 1054 was implemented – as opposed to 11 in the same time period before the law took effect, a reduction of 73%.
She acknowledged the overall increased crime rate in Washington, including an uptick in vehicle thefts and people not stopping for the police.
“But the evidence that the pursuit law is the reason that these things are happening is simply not there,” Morris said.
Should HB 1363, which has support from both Democrats and Republicans, pass out of the House, its fate in the Senate remains uncertain.
That’s because Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee, has not granted a hearing to companion legislation, Senate Bill 5352, in that chamber.
Dhingra said she is not convinced the current police pursuit policy has resulted in an increase in crime.
She has thrown her support behind Senate Bill 5533 to have the issue studied by law enforcement and community members, with the goal of developing a policy by October 2024.
SB 5533 got a hearing in the Senate Law & Justice Committee on Monday.
Dhingra’s intransigence was brought up on Tuesday morning by legislative Republican leaders at their weekly media availability to discuss the legislative session.
“And I think anyone with eyes can easily see the negative impacts of that bill,” Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, said of HB 1054. “But perhaps she [Dhingra] just prefers to view the world through rose-colored driving glasses.”