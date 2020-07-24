(The Center Square) — Federal agents have made landfall in Seattle amid the city’s continuing protests against police brutality, according to local and state Washington leaders. What role they will be taking on the streets, if any, is unclear.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Thursday that based on a conversation with Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, she did not believe the department had any intent to actively police the protest zones.
"I made clear to Acting Secretary Wolf that deployments in Seattle — like we have seen in Portland — would undermine public safety and break community trust," Durkan said. "DHS now says they have a limited number of agents in the area on standby to protect federal buildings.”
Durkan suggested that the city was prepared to pursue legal action against federal agents should they make unwarranted measures against protesters, akin to recent measures taken by the Oregon Attorney General against federal agents in Portland.
"Should federal forces intervene like they have in Portland, we are prepared to pursue every legal recourse,” Durkan said.
The mayor signed a letter earlier this week to U.S. Attorney General William Barr stating her objection to federal agents' presence in the city.
The letter was signed by five other American mayors, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler who was tear-gassed alongside protesters by federal agents Wednesday night.
Durkan’s popularity has been on a steady decline over past months as she faces a recall petition and outcry from critics who condemn her handling of alleged police brutality by the Seattle Police Department against protesters this summer.
A KING5 and Survey USA poll from June showed 31 percent of residents in Seattle believed that Durkan should resign. Another 43 percent approved of her job performance and 40 percent disapproving. A Patinkin Research Strategies poll has put Durkan's job performance at a 35 percent approval rate.
The mayor has sparred with the city council over sizable cuts to the city police budget that have been long demanded by local activists seeking to reallocate the funds towards community services.
According to King County Executive Dow Constantine, a federal government plane landed at Boeing Field Thursday night, with “more than a dozen personnel drove off to an unknown location.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed disappointment over the news and his apparent communications with federal authorities.
“After a day of conflicting messages from the federal government, where they told my staff repeatedly that there was no surge of additional personnel to Seattle, it appears they are doing just that,” Inslee said. “It is critical that the administration only provide what is needed by state and local officials, and do not engage unless asked.”
As reported by Crosscut, Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it deployed approximately 50 agents to downtown Seattle’s Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in early July during the weekend that protester Summer Taylor was killed in a hit-and-run. No arrests are on record.
Seattle police, meanwhile, have face continued criticism over use of force against protesters over the past few months, including deploying tear gas.
Officers are now barred from using tear gas and other crowd control methods against protesters according to an order from a federal judge in June and a ban passed by the Seattle city council which takes effect later this month.
Seattle was not among the cities specifically listed by President Donald Trump’s as deployment sites for federal agents participating in “Operation LeGend” to protect federal property in major American cities.