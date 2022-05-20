(The Center Square) – Roger Rogoff will head the Washington Office of Independent Investigations. The OII was created by the legislature last year to investigate incidents of deadly force by law enforcement officers. The office is the first of its kind in the United States.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment, effective June 16, in a statement praising Rogoff’s qualifications.
“As a superior court judge, Roger was deeply committed to considering cases through a lens of strict impartiality and objectivity, but without losing sight of the humanity of those involved in the cases,” Inslee stated.
Rogoff had been recommended for the post by the OII Advisory board, Inslee said.
“I appreciate the governor’s faith in my ability to lead the new Office of Independent Investigations, and humbled by this incredibly hard-working, thoughtful Advisory Board’s recommendation.” Rogoff said.
He added that he intended to make OII investigations “free from influence” to ensure justice is done.
The OII is housed within the governor’s office, but will employ regional teams to respond to incidents of deadly force within one hour.
According to state law, the OII will begin work no later than July 1 and may investigate uses of deadly force occurring on or after that date. That includes instances of in-custody deadly force.
Starting in July 2023, the OII may investigate prior cases of deadly force if new evidence not available to prior investigators comes to light.
The OII will take precedence over any other in-state agency in investigating deadly force incidents, and must conclude investigations with 120 days.
Critics of the OII fear it will undermine the ability of law enforcement officers to perform the responsibilities, according to published reports.
Rogoff is a graduate of Emory University and the University of Washington School of Law. He was a judge of the King County Superior Court from 2014 to 2020.
He has prior experience as a prosecutor in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, child pornography, fraud and interstate criminal enterprise.