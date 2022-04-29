(The Center Square) - The Richland School District Board of Directors made the decision this week to reimburse the legal fees of three members facing a recall, but only if a judge determines the charges against them are insufficient to send to voters.
Audra Byrd, Kari Williams and Semi Bird are facing a recall effort launched by four individuals. They are accused of violating state law and multiple district ethics and policies when they voted in February to make masks optional.
On Tuesday, the school board decided to provide attorney fees if the trio prevails in arguments that they did nothing wrong. Bird and Byrd voted in favor of receiving conditional legal protection, while Williams recused herself from the vote.
Board President Jill Oldson and member Rick Jansons also voted in favor of potential legal fee coverage.
Oldson said at Tuesday’s meeting it was not her job to judge the three members under threat of recall. She said was up to the constituents to make the decision about whether Bird, Byrd and Williams continued to serve.
“If it never even gets to the point for the community to make that decision, then who am I to say that it should’ve been and we shouldn’t cover your legal fees,” she said.
The three board members and recall group are presenting arguments to a Benton County Superior Court judge, who will decide by May 11 if the charges meet the state’s standards for recall. That ruling will not determine if the parties are guilty of the allegations.
If the judge allows the recall effort to move forward, organizers Brian Brendel, Bradley Rew, Michael Lawrence and Tony Peurrung will have 180 days to collect enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
The number of signatures required will be based on a percentage of the voters who appeared in the last election of each board member.
Bird and Byrd were elected last November and Williams in November 2019.
The recall group accuses the trio of alleged malfeasance and misfeasance. They claim the board members damaged the district’s reputation and finances with their votes and need to be held accountable.
According to meeting reports, Byrd led the charge to defy Gov. Jay Inslee’s state’s mask mandate for students. Although Bird and Williams had previously opposed the idea, they ended up voting in favor on Feb. 15.
With that vote, Richland joined Kittitas, Kettle Falls and Colville school districts in making masks optional before Inslee removed the mandate in March.
All four districts ended up reversing those decisions within days after being threatened with a loss of state funding if they did not comply.
Ty Beaver, district spokesperson, said the district has not formally determined a cost if the board’s petitions move to the ballot. He said the district would end up covering the election costs.
Benton County Elections Manager Amanda Hatfield told the Tri-City Herald this week that a special election could cost upwards of $250,000 but the actual figure it not yet known.