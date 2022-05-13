(The Center Square) - The attorney for three embattled Richland School Board members has announced their intent to appeal a judge’s ruling this week that allows a recall campaign to move forward.
The Washington Supreme Court will be asked to review Wednesday’s decision by Benton/Franklin County Superior Court Judge Norma Rodriguez, according to attorney Jerry Moberg.
He is representing Kari Williams, Semi Bird and Audra Byrd. In a Thursday news release, he said three school board members “disagree with the court’s analysis and conclusions.”
Byrd, Williams and Bird are facing a recall effort launched by four individuals. They are accused of violating state law and multiple district ethics and policies when they voted in February to make masks at Richland schools optional.
“The case highlights an important issue of the right of elected public officials to vote for what he or she believes is right, and not have to face a recall action every time a vote is taken on a controversial issue,” Moberg said.
Rodriguez ruled Wednesday that most of the charges brought against the trio met state standards for recall, paving the way for the electorate to decide their fate.
In his news release, Moberg said his clients were assured by Benton Franklin Health District officials and others that there was “no health risk” associated with their decision.
“The state superintendent of public instruction Chris Reykdal had stated a week before their vote that it was time to remove the mandatory mask mandate at schools in the state. My clients believed then, as they do now, that their vote was in the best interest of their constituents,” he stated.
The state Supreme Court has 30 days from May 11 to decide if it will accept the case. If accepted, a date would then be set for justices hear arguments.
If the court undertakes a review, attorneys are likely to for a quick turnaround decision because state law allows signature gathering for the recall to begin on May 27.
The Richland School Board Recall group has six months to gather signatures equaling 25% of the total votes cast in the elections that put Williams, Bird and Byrd in office. That equates to 4,700-5,300 for each school board member.
According to a Feb. 15 meeting report, Byrd led the charge to defy Gov. Jay Inslee’s state’s mask mandate for students. Although Bird and Williams had previously opposed the idea, they ended up voting in favor.
With that vote, Richland joined Kittitas, Kettle Falls and Colville school districts in making masks optional before Inslee removed the mandate in March.
Richland schools were closed for two days so administrators and teachers could make adjustments to accommodate the new policy.
All four districts ended up reversing the removal of facial covering within days after being threatened with a loss of state funding if they did not comply.
Rodriguez heard arguments from both sides of the issue before determining May 11 that five charges had sufficient merit to be brought before voters. These included a violation of the open public meetings act because the vote on masks had not been included in the published agenda.
In addition, she determined the subjects held non-public meetings in violation of state meeting transparency rules. And that they voted to make masks at schools optional despite knowing their vote violated the law and being warned by counsel about the potential consequences.
The trio also violated the district code of ethics, determined Rodriguez, by failing to uphold all laws rules and regulations and consulting those who would affected by the change in policy.