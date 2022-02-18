(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that mask mandates in schools and public indoor spaces would end March 21 didn’t exactly earn kudos from the state's Republican legislators.
Several of them issued statements critical of the month-long delay in ending the mandate on face coverings meant to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday afternoon, citing dropping hospitalization rates, improving vaccination rates, and broad access to masks and test, Inslee announced the mask mandates would end next month.
"The virus has changed significantly over the past two years, and so has our ability to fight it,” Inslee said. “While caution is still needed, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic.”
Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, and Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, were not impressed.
“We stand by what we said last week: It’s time to end state mask mandates now. Don’t wait another month. If someone wants to wear a mask in public, it should be by choice – not by mandate,” the two lawmakers said in a press release.
“Washington continues to be an outlier on this policy, and it’s causing great harm to our students’ social, emotional and academic growth. Governor Inslee and Superintendent Reykdal not being the same page last week caused turmoil in schools and put school districts in a difficult position. This policy has also been hard on our small businesses and workforce at a time they are facing other challenges.”
On Feb. 9, minutes before Inslee’s press conference announcing the Feb. 18 end to the state’s outdoor mask mandate, Reykdal put out a press releasing calling for the school mask mandate to end.
Braun and Wilcox used the imminent end of the school and indoor mask mandates to launch a broad-based attack on Democrats’ legislative priorities.
“We are in the middle of a legislative session yet Democrats have no interest in having any debate on this or any of the other mandates that impact every school, business, and person across our state,” they said. “Democrats have also made it clear that they will not pass real emergency-powers reform. The governor and Democrats are misreading the sentiments of Washingtonians on this issue and so many others, like public safety, housing and taxes. They continue to pursue yesterday’s ideological agenda. Republicans will continue to listen and respond.”
On Tuesday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 5909 that puts some checks on the governor’s emergency powers but rejected two floor amendments that would have added some teeth to the legislation.
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, excoriated the governor on another pandemic-related front: Inslee’s announcement that beginning March 1, vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test for large events will no longer be required.
“The current governor’s announcements today were disappointing – but not surprising,” Walsh said in a press release. “Once again, he has missed the opportunity to do something decisive and great for the people of Washington.
“Waiting until March 1 to end his ‘vaccine verification’ schemes merely follows King County Executive Dow Constantine’s earlier decision. And waiting until March 21 to end his indoor and school mask mandates makes no sense at all.”
Constantine announced Wednesday afternoon that King County will lift its requirements for businesses to check patrons’ COVID-19 vaccination status beginning March 1. The order has been in place since October 2021.
The Center Square reached out via email to Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for Inslee, asking for comment on Republican lawmakers’ complaints.
“Response to specific complaints?” Faulk asked. “I haven’t seen their statements yet. If you re-watch the governor’s news conference there’s plenty quotable. He laid out everything in his decision making.”