(The Center Square) – Washington state Senator Ron Muzzall agrees with much of official Skagit County that reforms are needed on drug possession and police pursuit laws.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton listed four problems they are most concerned about in a joint letter to legislators from the state’s 10th, 40th and 39th districts: pursuit laws, drug possession laws, juvenile questioning and a new jail not being fully used yet.
Senate Bill 5476, which establishes that a person holding drugs must be stopped by police three times before much can be done about it, came as a result of the State v. Blake ruling, which voided the state's existing law simple drug possession.
Muzzall, a Republican senator from the state’s 10th District joins the Skagit County mayors in attributing the crime surge to that decision as well as state House and Senate bills. Muzzall told The Center Square in a phone call that he and other legislators were unable to get the laws straightened out in the most recent session.
“We had a fix for [the Blake Decision], but the majority caucus would not go for it,” Muzzall said.
The Skagit County mayors said in the joint letter that the referral system for drug possessions to be flawed and in need of reform.
In 2021, the state Legislature passed House Bill 1054 that limits police to engaging in a pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in the vehicle for committing a specific violent crime or sex offense such as murder, kidnapping, drive-by shooting and rape.
“I stood on the floor of the Senate saying that [the pursuit bill was] going to create an atmosphere that is going to create a nightmare because there is no accountability,” Muzzall added.
In April 2022, the Washington Association of Sheriffs reported that Vehicle thefts increased 88% year-to-date for 2022 compared to 2021 through the end of March. Vehicle thefts increased 93% since the pursuit law and others went into effect at the end of July 2021.
Between January 1 and May 17 of this year, 934 people on the state’s highways kept going when troopers tried to pull them over for a traffic stop.
Muzzall said the pursuit bill created “the wild west that we have been living through for the last year and a half.”
Fellow District 10 Legislator Dave Paul, D – Oak Harbor previously told The Center Square that his priorities include public safety along the lines with what the Skagit mayors are proposing. He added that he believes a fix to the Blake decision will be discussed often by legislators at the next session and that “there will be common-sense changes to the pursuits bill.”
Muzzall said legislators are set to meet next week with Skagit County mayors and law enforcement officials to prepare for the upcoming session and address reforms to the House and Senate bills.