(The Center Square) – When it comes to explaining how federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is being spent, Washington state is among 18 states with inadequate disclosure, according to an analysis from policy resource center Good Jobs First.
The nonprofit analyzed how states were tracking Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) spending and providing information to the public. CRF relief was provided to states through the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March 2020 by President Donald Trump. The $2.2 trillion package allotted $111.8 billion for emergency assistance to state governments and the District of Columbia.
The December 2021 report analyzed states based on whether they had a website for residents to access information about CARES Act spending, how easy that information was to find, whether recipients of the money were listed, and whether information was available on how state recipients spent the money. The states also were rated on whether data about health and education spending was included.
States were assigned to one of three categories: exemplary, some disclosure, or inadequate or no disclosure.
Six states were cited in the report for “exemplary” transparency in their spending: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Wyoming.
Washington state was credited with having online information in terms of CARES Act spending – at the state’s Department of Commerce and Office of Financial Management (OFM) websites – that is easily accessible and provides information on recipients.
Good Jobs First, however, dinged Washington state’s websites for lacking information on agency/fund allocations, expenditure categories for recipients, spending descriptions, education data, and health data.
Research analyst Katie Furtado, the report's author, said most states are failing to disclose how they are spending the money.
“While most states disclose some information on CRF spending, like awardee names and allocations to state agencies and programs, their websites often lack details on how awardees in turn spent their funds – which were often paid in large blocks,” she wrote. “Twenty-seven states fall into this category.”
Washington state’s total distribution of CRF is $2.95 billion. Since March 2020, Washington state government has received approximately $10.9 billion from the federal government to support COVID-19 pandemic response, relief, and recovery efforts, according to the OFM.
States are required to report their CRF spending on a quarterly basis to the U.S. Treasury Department. In the reports, states must list any recipient who received $50,000 or more and assign the money to one of 18 expenditure categories.
“These reports are essential to holding states accountable,” the report states. “For example, a report from the California State Auditor’s Office from January 2021 found the state’s Finance Department had mismanaged CRF money such that smaller counties had received far less funding per person than larger counties despite the smaller ones’ needs being just as severe as those of their larger counterparts. Without the quarterly reports to the Treasury Department, errors like these would most likely go undetected.”
The report recommends requiring states to make their quarterly reports to the Treasury Department public.
“Since states are already collecting this information to satisfy reporting requirements, they should provide this information on their own sites,” the report recommends.
It also calls for a requirement that state governments create a website that tracks their COVID-19 spending activities.
“As we’ve documented, most states are doing a middling to poor job of disclosing their uses of CARES Act CRF funds,” the report concludes. “Fortunately, they now have a second chance to improve their performance: The American Rescue Plan Act has the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Program, which at $350 billion, is far larger than CRF, its CARES Act counterpart.”