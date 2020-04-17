(The Center Square) – Washington state can fund unemployment compensation commitments for up to 15 weeks, according to a recent study.
The study comes as 634,000 Washington workers have filed initial unemployment claims over the last four weeks during the coronavirus crisis that continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
The analysis published by the Tax Foundation found that most states have only a limited amount of funding to support millions of unemployment claims.
Jared Walczak, the foundation’s director of state tax policy at the organization, reported that only six states have the money to fund unemployment for at least 52 weeks.
Washington state ranks No. 32 in the country with 15 weeks worth funds of funds available as of April 4.
Ever since President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13, about 22 million jobs have been lost nationally due to social distancing mandates and nonessential business closures during the pandemic.
Other states in poor shape to support unemployment funding include New York at five weeks; Kentucky at seven weeks; Massachusetts at six weeks; Ohio at six weeks; Texas at six weeks; New Hampshire at 10 weeks; and Rhode Island, New Jersey and Minnesota at 13 weeks.
California is in the worst shape, according to the report. Walczak noted that about 26 days of funding are available in the state's unemployment compensation trust fund.
Wyoming is the only state to have up to 321 weeks of total funding for unemployment. Florida (90 weeks), Mississippi (62 weeks), and South Dakota (86 weeks) are among states with well over 30 weeks of available funding for unemployment financial support.