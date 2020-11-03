(The Center Square) — University of Washington officials report the school is making progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.
Hundreds of vaccines are being developed around the world to combat the virus, including from pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Astrazeneca, and Pfizer.
No vaccine has been given the green light by the federal government and Washington is among several states pledging to conduct its own review of a federally approved vaccine.
Researchers at the University of Washington are hoping to produce a vaccine potent enough to be effective at low doses and simple enough to produce on a large scale without the need for subzero storage temperatures.
According to an October 30 paper authored by UW researchers Alexandra Walls and Brooke Fiala first published in Cell, the vaccine can reportedly produce 10 times more virus-neutralizing antibodies in mice than typically seen from recovering COVID-19 inpatients and six times at low doses.
Even more important is the vaccine’s possible protection against further strains of COVID-19.
In experiments with single non-human primates, the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies attacking multiple different sites on the infectious spike proteins that gives COVID-19 its crown-like shape. This phenomena could safeguard those vaccinated from more aggressive mutations.
University officials say the vaccine candidate will soon be entering clinical development with two private companies.
“We hope that our nanoparticle platform may help fight this pandemic that is causing so much damage to our world,” said Dr. Neil King, inventor of the computational vaccine design technology at the Institute for Protein Design. “The potency, stability, and manufacturability of this vaccine candidate differentiate it from many others under investigation.”
The vaccine is being licensed by the University of Washington at no charge. One licensee, Icosavax, a Seattle-based biotechnology company co-founded by King, is advancing regulatory filings for the vaccine in line with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Good Manufacturing Practice. Another licensee, South Korea’s SK Bioscience, is advancing its own studies to support clinical and further development.
The research report published in Cell was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Fast Grants, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, among others.
A vaccine for COVID-19 cannot come soon enough for Washington as case rates continue to climb across the state amid flu season.
The Washington Department of Health reported the state’s highest daily total of 1,056 reported cases on July 6. The state has since come close to breaking that record on October 12 with 844 reported cases and on October 30 with 1,047 reported cases.
The Washington State Department of Health ended its weekend publication of COVID-19 death counts on August 28 and has since carried over weekend tallies to the following Monday and Tuesday reports.
On Monday, Washington’s total case rate stands at 109,354 cases and the death toll at 2,378.