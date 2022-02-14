(The Center Square) – The Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) saw a 9% increase in 2021 for new contacts with people in crisis, according to a report released last week and posted on my.spokanecity.org.
The uptick in clients from 2020 involved contacts with 4,090 people in crisis and 79% of these people received help that kept them from being arrested and taken to jail or treated at a hospital emergency room.
The BHU defines “crisis contacts” as people “experiencing increased emotion and decreased reasoning."
Sgt. Jay Kernkamp of the Spokane City Police Department (SPD) said the program that began two years ago saves taxpayer dollars in many ways. As one example, he said patrol officers do not have to sit in hospital waiting rooms for hours while someone is being evaluated. He pointed out there is also less recidivism from people enrolled in treatment programs, which benefits both law enforcement agencies and hospitals.
“Overall, from a community standpoint, there is a huge savings,” said Kernkamp, pointing out that finding effective solutions for people in crisis kept communities safe.
A total of 4,559 calls were relieved from patrol, according to the report.
The local BHU is funded through the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. There are four officers from SPD, three deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department and clinicians from Frontier Behavioral Health in the special unit.
The report provided an example of one of the incidents that BHU responded to in 2021. That incident involved a 27-year-old female who called 911 to report that she was thinking about killing her ex-boyfriend after arguing with him over custody of their children. A patrol officer found her wandering the streets looking for her ex-boyfriend. She asked the officer for help because she had never had homicidal thoughts before. She stated that she did not have any family or friends to call upon for support.
BHU members arrived on the scene and assessed the situation. They determined that the woman would best be assisted by stabilization resources and she was taken to the Spokane Regional Stabilization Center, where she stayed for three days. Prior to being discharged, she was connected to outpatient counseling services.
Before this incident the female had no prior police contacts, was not a behavioral health client, and not connected to any services, according to the report.
Additional statistics provided in the new BHU report show that 33 individuals in crisis were arrested in 2021, or 0.8% of contacts which is a 27% decrease in arrests from 2020.
There were 680 individuals taken to a hospital for involuntary treatment because they were determined to be a danger to themselves or others, or were determined to be gravely disabled. That made up 15% of all BHU calls for service, according to the report.
There was a 10% decrease from 2020 with 306 individuals diverted from arrestable offenses and hospitals.
306 individuals were diverted from arrests and diverted from hospitals, a 10% decrease from 2020.
The BHU responded to 392 suicidal calls, followed up on 470 individuals, made 769 welfare calls, and assisted designated crisis responders in 1,219 calls.