(The Center Square) – Seattle is one of 26 cities to receive a grade of ‘C’ for total debt per taxpayer according to Truth in Accounting’s new Financial State of the Cities report.
The report looked at the fiscal health of the 75 most populous cities based on fiscal year 2020 annual reports.
Seattle ranked No. 30 overall with an average debt of $2,800 per taxpayer.
Cities receiving a grade of "C" had an average taxpayer burden of between $0 and $4,900.
No city received an "A" for having a surplus of more than $10,000 per taxpayer. Some 14 cities had a grade of "B" with a surplus of between $1 and $10,000, while 29 cities received a ‘D’ with an average burden of between $5,000 and $10,000.
An average taxpayer burden of more than $10,000 saw six cities receive a grade of ‘F.’
“Seattle’s elected officials have repeatedly made financial decisions that left the city with a debt burden of $797.5 million,” the report states. “Seattle’s financial problems stem from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years.”
TIA found that Seattle has set aside 85 cents for every dollar of promised pension benefits and no money for promised retiree health care benefits.
Seattle is one of 61 cities out of the largest 75 that did not have enough money at the end of fiscal year 2020. That is despite the fact all 75 cities, as well as 49 states, have a balanced budget amendment in place.
In Seattle’s case, it had $2.9 billion available to pay $3.7 billion in debt.
Debt for most cities stem from the same problem Seattle has created — underfunding retirement obligations.
Total debt for the 75 largest cities was $357.5 billion overall, $23.5 billion more than the previous fiscal year. Some $340 billion of that was related to retirement benefits.
Seattle’s unfunded pension benefits grew by $917.5 million last fiscal year, while unfunded retiree health care increased to $673 million.
Even though all 75 cities have a balanced budget requirement in place but racked up billions in debt, TIA noted that municipalities use various accounting tricks to make their budgets appear balanced.
That includes inflating revenue assumptions, counting borrowed money as income, understating the true cost of government and delaying the payment of current bills until the following fiscal year so they aren’t included in budget calculations.