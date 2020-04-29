(The Center Square) – A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says Seattle is the hardest hit city in terms of unemployment increases from COVID-19 restrictions.
WalletHub's report, released Wednesday, sought to identify where workers have been affected most by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, WalletHub compared 180 cities based on increases in unemployment. It compared the rise in unemployment from March 2020 with March 2019 and January 2020 to determine the overall rank.
Seattle ranked first on the list of cities with an 86.9 percent change in unemployment rates between March 2020 and March 2019.
More than 700,000 workers in the state of Washington filed unemployment claims over the past five weeks as businesses not deemed essential were forced to close because of Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.
Last week, Inslee annouced a three-part plan aimed at reopening the state, although he added that portions of his “stay-at-home” order could expand beyond the May 4 deadline.
The plan includes massive statewide testing, teams of workers conducting contact tracing, and resources for mental health and homelessness.