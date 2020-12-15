(The Center Square) — Many more Washington foster youth are living in a hotel room or a welfare office amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a dwindling number of willing foster parents.
The news comes from a report written by ombudsman Patrick Dowd who found that out-of-home placements have climbed to 1,800 in 2020—up from just 120 in 2015.
Dowd identifies the pandemic as a primary factor behind the downturn in home placements in light of King County's own findings that 30% of foster homes have turned down new youth because of the virus.
The financial strain of the pandemic on many foster parents, from rising jobless rates to housing insecurity, is also a likely factor in placement rates, Dowd found.
Washington's jobless rate stood at 6% in October, but many more residents are at risk of eviction statewide.
King County and the Olympia Peninsula saw at least 200 foster youth placed in hotels and offices due to identified behavioral complications, according to the report. One youth spent 126 nights in a hotel or office while another 24 spent 20 or more nights in those settings.
Under guidelines by the Washington Department of Family, Youth, and Children (WDFYC), foster youth are allowed to stay in the same room for only one night only. Dowd wrote in his report that policy should change in addition to making more healthy food available to youth spending time in WDFYC offices.
The report found that calls to Child Protective Services have fallen 42% since March, but it warns child abuse and neglect often go unreported and increases are likely during a natural disaster like a pandemic.
From September to August, the WDFYC issued ombuds investigations into 821 complaints concerning 1,200 children and sustained 67.
In a statement, WDFCY Secretary Ross Hunter expressed dismay over the rise in hotel stays.
“For several years in a row OFCO has rightfully excoriated DCYF about a growing problem children and youth in our care face – hotel and office stays,” Hunter said. “I share Patrick’s concern and can assure you that it has our full attention.”
Dowd noted in his report that while in-person visitations have likely contributed to declining foster home placements, WDFCY has made progress in setting up virtual visitations.
The WDFCY announced it will release a comprehensive report on the matter and release 15 more foster care beds by early 2021.