(The Center Square) – An audit of Sound Transit by the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) found that the high-capacity transit system for the Puget Sound region spent roughly $100 million “to address mistakes or missing information in its designs and contracts.”
Sound Transit funding comes mostly from three voter-approved measures through portions of local sales and property taxes and car tab fees. The most recent measure, ST3, is one of the largest in the country, the report states.
ST3 funds an estimated $54 billion for construction, operations and maintenance over the next 20 years. When it is fully completed, the system will connect 16 cities by light rail, 12 cities by commuter rail, and 30 cities by bus in the three counties.
In light of the massive scale of projects being evaluated, had the agency conducted a more thorough evaluation on the front end, it could have avoided wasting $100 million of taxpayer money, the report indicates.
Spending more time during the overview of a contract before issuing it would help the agency to identify potential risks and problems that it could potentially mitigate or prevent, the auditors found, thereby reducing high costs of errors and changes paid for later.
The SAO sought to determine how Sound Transit can improve project planning and design to reduce costs. The audit analyzed five projects and 12 associated contracts, funded by Sound Move and Sound Transit 2.
“Because Sound Transit has one of the most significant transportation funding packages in the country,” the report states, “some lawmakers have sought to increase accountability and oversight around how Sound Transit uses tax dollars.”
“Cost increases and equipment failures on high-profile Sound Transit projects have also raised concerns,” the report adds. “Estimates for two light rail extensions increased by $1.1 billion, 27 percent more than originally estimated.”
Of concern to some lawmakers and taxpayers is the increase in car tab fees after voters passed ST3 in 2016, the report adds.
In 2019, voters approved Initiative 976, which caps the fee at $30.
“If the initiative survives legal challenges, Sound Transit could lose $328 million annually, nearly 15 percent of its annual budget,” the report states. “Given this funding uncertainty and concerns about cost increases, controlling costs is imperative if the agency is to deliver its construction program on time and on budget.”
After evaluating 324 change orders issued between 2010 and 2019 worth $172 million, the SAO found that “Sound Transit issued more than 160 change orders, worth $100 million, to address mistakes or missing information in its designs and contracts.”
Of that $172 million, Sound Transit spent $23 million – or 13 percent – solely “to correct mistakes in design and contract documents.”
Reasons for change orders issued included design deficiencies, unmet building codes and contractors dealing with unforeseen or unanticipated conditions and or conditions not described in contracts.
Additionally, 10 change orders reviewed by the SAO found the same electrical problems occurred with four different light rail expansion contracts.
The SAO recommended that Sound Transit create a “lessons learned process” in order to not repeat the same mistakes in the future.
Last year, the Washington Policy Center submitted specific recommendations for auditing the agency, including contracts that go over budget due to change orders. Their recommendations identified ways to help Sound Transit improve oversight and management of projects.
The center says it is “hopeful that the SAO will audit these and other areas of concern in the future.”
The agency responded that it concurs with some of the SAO’s recommendations and it has “already begun taking responsive actions.”
Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff said having a larger “scope of work and format” would allow “for a more in-depth exploration of some of the individual change orders.”