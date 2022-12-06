(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office.
State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and report breaches impacting more than 500 Washingtonians to the Attorney General’s Office.
Per the 28-page report, 4.5 million data breach notices were sent to Washingtonians in 2022, second only to the 2021 record 6.3 million notices since the Attorney General’s Office began tracking this number in 2016.
The Attorney General’s Office received 150 data breach notifications in 2022, which is also the second highest recorded since 2016. This figure is a little more than half of last year’s 285 notifications but more than double the average of 61 notifications per year between 2016 and 2020.
That pattern repeated itself in terms of ransomware, a type of software that threatens to publish personal data or permanently block access to it unless a ransom is paid.
In 2022, there were 43 data notifications that cited ransomware. That’s down from last year’s 150 ransomware notifications, but still more than quadruple the total number of ransomware attacks reported between 2016 and 2020.
Ransomware attacks made up 42% of all cyberattacks – 43 of 102 – in Washington and accounted for nearly a third of all breaches – 43 of 150 – this year, according to the report.
The report also notes that this is the second consecutive year Washington was hit with a “mega breach” – a breach affecting more than one million Washingtonians – referencing a cybersecurity attack on T-Mobile that exposed the data of more than 2 million Washington residents.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought up abortion in referencing the report’s proposed reforms to combat cybercrime and protect Washingtonians’ data privacy.
“Washingtonians deserve control over whether entities get to profit off their most sensitive data,” Ferguson said in a same-day press release. “This is particularly urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Legislature must adopt these reforms to help protect Washingtonians.”
Washington’s status as an abortion haven is largely seen as having been enhanced by the high court’s ruling earlier this year in Dobbs v. Jackson, which sent the issue of abortion back to the individual states to set their own laws on the practice.
In October, Ferguson announced that he is partnering with Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, and Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, to propose legislation next year to increase data privacy protections in the wake of the Dobbs decision.
In addition to recommending legislation to protect consumers’ private health data, the report advocates for requiring more transparency from data brokers and data collectors; passing legislation requiring organizations to recognize and honor opt-out preference signals; improving access to data breach notifications to those whose first language is not English; and expanding the definition of “personal information” in Washington data breach laws that cover the private sector.