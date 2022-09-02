(The Center Square) – “FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] needs major reform at the Federal level,” state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, told The Center Square in response to a story about shortcomings of the agency in dealing with last year’s flooding in Whatcom County in northern Washington state.
The recent report from a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations, and Type Investigations is not kind to the agency.
“FEMA has come under fire in recent years for failing to meet the immediate needs of survivors after major disasters,” the report stated. “Critics say its programs are inequitable and that long wait times for its home-buyout projects make them useless for many.”
The report notes that FEMA was only able to come to Whatcom County after a Jan. 5 presidential major disaster declaration was made, 51 days after the flood.
The report focuses on the experience of Maryann Snudden, 52, whose Everson home was flooded last November, forcing her and her 74-year-old mother-in-law to flee.
Since then, Snudden has had to endure moving 10 times, paying out of pocket for hotels, and even moving back into her flood-damaged home at times. From mid-March through the end of June, she was put up in a hotel courtesy of the Whatcom Long Term Recovery Group. Snudden has since moved into a travel trailer.
“There are almost 70 families waiting on FEMA for buyouts or elevations but their lives are on hold until FEMA comes through, which isn't expected until Fall 2023,” Shewmake continued in an email to The Center Square. “This doesn't work for families who can't afford to pay rent and a mortgage.”
Shewmake's term in the state House of Representatives ends in January 2023, but she is on the general election ballot for the District 42 seat in the state Senate currently held by incumbent Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale. Voters will decide between the two on Nov. 8.
She says she has a plan for getting FEMA back on track to help flood victims in Whatcom County.
“That's why I'm working on a state-level individual assistance program to help bridge some of these gaps,” Shewmake said. “Maryann (in the article) was living in a hotel for months because our region doesn't have enough housing, but she couldn't organize her belongings, cook her own food, or feel like she has a home.”
She concluded, “Hotels are also an expensive way to house people, so we have opportunities to create win-win situations here with better solutions for flood victims at a lower cost to the taxpayer.”