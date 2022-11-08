(The Center Square) – Numbers from the Washington Secretary of State's office for Washington state’s 8th Congressional District race show Democrat Kim Schrier as the front-runner with 52.7% of votes counted, followed by Republican Matt Larkin with 46.9% of the votes counted so far.
The 8th Congressional District represents portions of Eastern King County and Eastern Pierce County through Chelan and Kittitas Counties.
The primary election results from August had Schrier holding 47.86% of votes. The total percentage of votes for all of the Republicans in the race came to 49.14%.
Larkin had won a close race for the Republican nominee with 16.99% of the vote. His opponents were King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and U.S. Army Veteran Jesse Jensen, who had run against Schrier in the 2020 general election and lost with 48% of the vote.
Schrier has held the position since she was elected in 2018. She was the first Democrat to win the state's 8th Congressional District since it was established in 1983. The former pediatrician ran for congress to be an “independent and effective voice for the people of Washington’s 8th Congressional District,” according to Schrier’s campaign website.
Larkin is a legal counsel for his family-owned manufacturing company. He previously ran for attorney general in 2020, but lost to Democrat Bob Ferguson.
Larkin said on his campaign website that he decided to run for the 8th Congressional District because “we are out of time,” adding that “Washingtonians need a fresh perspective and commonsense solutions to the problems facing our state.”
Both candidates have accused each other of being extreme. During a debate on Oct. 28, the two candidates sparred over public safety, inflation, abortion and gas prices.
Larkin centered his campaign on reducing crime with his “Make Crime Illegal Again” slogan. His campaign previously told The Center Square that if elected, he would provide law enforcement with the tools necessary for them to do their jobs. Larkin said he has never wavered his support for law enforcement, unlike Schrier, who he says has previously supported the defunding of the police movement.
Schrier previously met with King County law enforcement officials and announced $2 million in federal dollars for the King County Sheriff to go towards body-worn cameras. Schrier mentioned that since she took office, she increased funding for policing at state, county and local levels by $200 million.
They disagreed on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. Larkin blamed the bill, which Schrier voted for, as one reason for the high inflation. During the late-October debate, Schrier said she would have cast the same vote because she believed it helped keep businesses afloat.
Votes will continue to be counted in the next few days.