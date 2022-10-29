(The Center Square) – The Friday evening debate for Washington’s 8th Congressional District was chock full of disagreements, even on issues where they agreed.
Two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier and Republican Challenger Matt Larkin faced off at Central Washington University in Ellensburg to contrast their views before voters of what many consider a swing district for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Safety
Both candidates agree that law enforcement requires more funding in order to lower the crime rate. Larkin, whose campaign slogan was “make crime illegal again," mentioned that murders are up 72% in King County, which the makes up 55% of the 8th Congressional District. His proposed solution is to give law enforcement the tools, training and resources necessary to do their jobs effectively.
Schrier, who was formerly a pediatrician, claimed she recognizes and respects Second Amendment rights, but said guns are the number one cause of death in children in the U.S. She wants enhanced background checks for gun purchases and to make sure guns are locked up and away from children.
The incumbent congresswoman touted that as crime has risen, she has been proactive in learning what law enforcement needs by participating in ride-alongs and discussions with officers. As a result, Schrier increased funding for policing at state, county and local levels by $200 million.
Larkin responded saying that Schrier was silent for three years during the defund the police movement. He said law enforcement officers he talked to during ride alongs said they don’t believe Schrier has their backs.
Inflation
Schrier touted her past actions as congresswoman, including advocating for a federal gas tax suspension, passing a bill through the House that would prevent oil companies from price-gouging and capping cost of insulin at $35.
Asked whether or not she would still vote for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that some economists blame for raising inflation, she said she would cast the same vote because “the bill that we passed kept those businesses afloat, it rolled out vaccinations all across this country that got us back to work and got our children back in school.”
Larkin said the American Rescue Plan should have never been passed. He mentioned the price-gouging bill that Schrier brought up, saying that some Democrats opposed the bill because they believed the price-gouge was not the issue. “It’s a supply issue,” Larkin said.
Larkin also said he would not cut veteran benefits, medicaid or medicare because this is a time when people are dependent on financial aid for health.
Gas prices
Oil companies were blamed by Schrier for not matching supply with demand. She said she grilled oil executives and that their response was that their obligations were to their shareholders. Schrier said this was why she proposed the price-gouging bill on gas and oil companies
Larkin agreed that gas prices are out of control and need to be brought down. However, he blames a “war on domestic energy” that President Joe Biden declared when he took over office. Larkin said a shrinking supply of oil and gas resulted from Biden’s halting of drilling and construction of gas pipelines. That in turn led to higher gas prices, according to Larkin.
Abortion
Larkin said that women will not lose access to legal abortions in Washington State, because the Supreme Court ruled that it is a state issue. He added that he is not planning on pushing for a federal abortion ban.
“I’ve got other things to worry about,” he said.
Schrier argued that women have fewer rights than their older relatives as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision. She added that a national ban would override protections established in Washington State.
“Don’t be fooled. It’s an extreme and dangerous agenda,” Schrier said.
Votes for the the 8th Congressional District and other Washington elections will begin being tallied on Nov. 8.
The primary election results from August had Schrier holdin 47.86% of votes.
Larkin won the Republican nomination with 16.99% of the vote after a close race with King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and U.S. Army Veteran Jesse Jensen. The total percentage of votes for all of the Republicans in the race came to 49.14%.