(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed.
The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause from reasonable suspicion. The idea behind the law is to limit the number of accidental deaths that happen during police pursuits.
Police officers and law enforcement representatives say since the law passed nearly two years ago, pursuits have diminished and drivers routinely flout orders to stop or pull over.
House Bill 1363, restoring the lower reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe have committed crimes, is currently working its way through the legislative process.
“I didn’t hear an outcry from the police chiefs and the police agencies in the area I represent,” Goodman said of HB 1054 during a Wednesday appearance on TVW’s “The Impact.”
He went on to say, “I represent the suburbs to the east of Seattle. That whole area of the central Puget Sound is a very densely populated, congested area, and the existing vehicle pursuit policies of those police agencies are actually more restrictive of what we enacted into law. So I didn’t hear any outcry from my area.”
That wasn’t the case everywhere, he observed.
“But there were police agencies in the outlying area that were not happy and issued news releases and held news conferences and had pre-printed pamphlets handing out to citizens: this is the Legislature’s fault,” Goodman said. “That is regrettable that some in the police actually politicized needlessly public safety and perhaps even endangered public safety by advertising widely we [police] can’t chase you. When in fact the existing policies were already in place, were already very restrictive.”
He added it’s time to move on from the controversy to craft legislation that addresses current challenges related to police pursuits in Washington.
The Center Square reached out to Goodman’s office to see if he stood by the notion that police politicized HB 1054, but did not receive a response.
The Washington Association of Police Chiefs & Sheriffs offered up a diplomatic response to Goodman’s comments.
“We appreciate Rep. Goodman’s commitment to report HB 1363 out of his committee and his acknowledgement that the existing law needs to change,” WASPC Executive Director Steven Strachan said in an email. “The bill has bipartisan support and we are focused on helping victims of crimes who will benefit from the improved pursuits law.”
He continued, “WASPC appreciated the fact that 86 of the 98 members of the House of Representatives, and 31 of the 49 Senators, voted in favor of making measured changes to Washington’s pursuit statues last year. While that bill didn’t make it to the Governor’s desk last year, we are hopeful for a better result this year.”
Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, appeared alongside Goodman on the same episode of “The Impact.”
“Certainly the congested areas of the east side may not be an area that you’d want to engage in a pursuit,” he said in response to Goodman’s comments about the negative response to HB 1054 by some in law enforcement. “But it also depends on the time of day, the road conditions, the weather, and things of that sort. And some agencies may choose to have a no-pursuit policy, which they do.”
A one-size-fits-all approach to police pursuits is not the way to go, according to Robertson.
“But I can tell you what is good in Buckley and Blaine may not be what’s good in Bellevue,” he said. “We need to quit looking at it from our little community standpoint. ... We’re creating statewide policy, and we need our local communities to be able to make those decisions.”
HB 1363 is scheduled for executive session in the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee on Feb. 9.