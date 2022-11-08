(The Center Square) – Central Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, could not be sure what the outcome of Tuesday’s election would be given Republican anger over his vote in 2021 to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Newhouse’s decision to join 10 Republicans in that vote drew Trump-supported primary opposition this year. That opposition raised questions about whether the conservative majority in Washington's 4th Congressional District would back him in the general election.
Minutes after the polls closed on Nov. 8, Newhouse had his answer. Preliminary results gave him 61% of the vote, with 78,611 ballots cast in his favor.
His Democratic opponent, Doug White, received 31% of the vote so far counted, or 35,390 ballots.
Washington is a mail-in ballot state so Tuesday’s results were only the beginning of a count that will go on for several days.
Newhouse, a farmer, got through the primary election because having six Republican challengers spread the vote too thin for anyone else to prevail, but GOP leaders were far from confident about the Nov. 8 outcome.
With the primary victory, he and Congressman David Valadao of California were the only two Republicans to politically survive their impeachment vote.
Newhouse and White each received roughly 25% of votes in the primary.
“It’s the most conservative district in the state of Washington,” Newhouse told reporters after that primary. “So, my strategy and my message has been to appeal to those people that have supported me in the past and to remind them that I’m still the same conservative Republican that I’ve always been.”
District 4 is also the most heavily GOP-leaning in the state, something that White felt would be his advantage after Newhouse was chastised by the Washington State Republican Party.
“Obviously, it’s an uphill battle,” White told media outlets. “We’ve literally never seen this in this district before. My message is resonating well with people. They’re fed up with Dan Newhouse and we’re going to see a change.”
"Votes are coming in and it is a Blue Wave in Central Washington!" White wrote on his Twitter campaign account in early November.
Several leaders of local Republican parties in the district publicly expressed concern about the outcome the Newhouse-White race
“I’ve heard a lot of people say that they’re going to vote for White because they cannot get over what Newhouse did, and I’ve heard a lot of people say they’re not going to vote at all,” said Teagan Levine, chair of the Okanogan County GOP, told The Wenatchee World.
Similar comments were made by Republican leaders in other counties within the district,
In addition to farm workforce reform, Newhouse told The Wenatchee World that his top priorities for another term in Congress include supporting low-carbon energy production. He opposes breaching four Lower Snake River dams — and wants to make sure the infrastructure of schools and the health care system keep up with population growth.
Newhouse said his pitch to voters is that, whatever they think of Trump, his background and experience makes him the right person to represent the district in Congress.