(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, is urging President Joe Biden to tour the Puget Sound during his time in Seattle to see first-hand “the devastation that dumping raw sewage has done to critically endangered salmon and orca populations.”
She is also asking him to check out the “inhumane living conditions” of the homeless in the downtown blocks of the city.
“These are real crises impacting real people in Seattle, my district in Eastern Washington, and people across the country,” wrote McMorris Rodgers in a letter to Biden Thursday.
McMorris Rodgers represents the Fifth Congressional District.
“During your visit, I hope you’ll take the time to see these issues with your own eyes and make a good-faith effort to understand how they are the direct result of failed policies,” she wrote.
Biden was scheduled to arrive in Seattle Thursday afternoon, after a quick stop in Portland, Oregon.
McMorris Rodgers said she was compelled in the spirit of Earth Day, Friday, to send a letter to the president urging him to see how policies supported by Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic leadership play out on the ground.
“The salmon in Puget Sound — which are most critical to the orcas — are in crisis," she wrote. "Still, the city of Seattle continues to allow the dumping of millions of gallons of raw sewage into Puget Sound each year, despite the scientifically proven correlation between pollution and declining salmon populations.
“On top of that, Governor Jay Inslee has considered allowing 58 sewage treatment plants to continue illegally dumping toxins into the Sound…To clean up our environment and save threatened salmon, we must take action to clean up the Puget Sound and hold polluters accountable, not turn a blind eye.”
Environmental groups in the Northwest have pegged the cost to clean up contaminated sediment and waters of the Puget Sound in the billions. They lament that restoration efforts have been going on for more than 30 years, but funding never meets the level of need.
In 2007, the state set a goal of restoring the Sound by 2020, but that goal was not met due to a series of funding cuts for cleanup, according to the Department of Ecology.
McMorris Rodgers stated in her letter that instead of focusing on Puget Sound, Inslee and many in the environmental community are pushing for the removal of four Lower Snake River dams on the eastern side of the state to help endangered salmon runs. She said those hydroelectric operations provide the Northwest with clean, reliable, renewable, and affordable energy.
“Even the Council on Environment Quality within your administration is actively exploring breaching these dams, which achieve 95% passage of juvenile fish and produce nearly 1,100 megawatts of hydropower annually,” wrote McMorris Rodgers. “I hope while you are in our state, you will remind officials here of the need for more clean, renewable energy, not less. I would also encourage you to learn more about the immense benefits the Snake River dams and our entire river system provide for our state and region."
It was important for Biden to understand that removing the dams would undermine efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the U.S., she wrote.
“This approach is misguided, and I hope you and your administration will work to protect our dams and clean up Puget Sound,” she said.
On public safety, McMorris Rodgers stated that Biden needs to see how once great American cities, such as Seattle, were being "destroyed" by progressive policies.
“If you do, you will see how homelessness has taken over with tent cities popping up everywhere, serving as ground zero for rampant drug abuse and violent crime; devastating community safety and the ability of small businesses to remain open,” she wrote. “Since you took office, violent crime has spiked across the country, including by 20% in Seattle and 10% in Spokane. Just last month, two Washington State law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.”
McMorris Rogers informed Biden that, back in her home community of Spokane, illicit fentanyl seizures had surged 1,100% in the past year, exacerbating the opioid crisis responsible for taking a record-setting 100,000 lives each year.
“It’s like a weapon of mass destruction has gone off in our communities,” she stated. "I hope that you will work towards addressing these issues that are transforming beautiful cities into dangerous communities that people feel unsafe going to live and visit.”