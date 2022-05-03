Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., left, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., right, make statements in September 2021 before the House Rules Committee as Democrats work to offset the new restrictive abortion law in Texas. McMorris Rodgers describers herself as a "pro-life mom" of three. Her son, Cole, was born with Down's Syndrome and she speaks regularly about the high quality of his life and others with the condition.