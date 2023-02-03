(The Center Square) – A new bill has been proposed in the Washington state House that would allow a tree to be planted on the capitol grounds in Olympia.
Granted, the capitol grounds already host a great number of trees.
“I love them. They’re beautiful,” the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, told The Center Square in an interview Thursday night.
Yet he would like something else as well. The stated purpose of House Bill 1700 would be “Establishing a memorial on the Capitol campus to commemorate eastern Washington.” Kretz would like for that “monument” to be a tree prevalent in eastern but not western Washington.
“I think a big ponderosa pine would look pretty nice out there,” he said, though he is willing to substitute any other tree that “people deem appropriate” to showcase the eastern part of the state.
He said the whole prizewinning Capitol grounds in Olympia are effectively a “western Washington monument.”
Kretz has no beef with the overall layout and beauty of the grounds. However, he would like “just a little spot where you can go and feel like you’re looking at things from back home” and maybe “have a sandwich out there.”
“There’s a lot of us that give up a lot and spend a lot of time” to represent eastern Washington in Olympia, he explained.
The commute is a “six- or seven-hour drive,” he said, and state reps often get to make the trip home only a few times during session.
He argued that passage of his bill would be a “nice nod to eastern Washington.”
The bill currently has no fiscal note because Kretz isn’t convinced there would be any costs to the state. He believes people would be willing to chip in and that a “surplus” tree could be found. He’s also willing to plant the tree himself.
“I’d go plant it; I know how to use a shovel,” he said.
The bill currently has six co-sponsors, but Kretz isn’t sure of its passage.
“Boy, it’s hard to handicap,” he said. “I think we’ll have a better idea when it comes up in committee next week.”
The bill had its first reading Wednesday and was referred to the House Government & Tribal Relations Committee.
Kretz said he is slightly nervous that Washington’s Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the capitol grounds, might object.
The representative from eastern Washington added that he hopes “some people will see the intent of the bill and support it.”