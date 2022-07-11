(The Center Square) – Seattle commuters going through 15th Avenue NE will now see less construction and, hopefully, fewer collisions.
The Seattle Department of Transportation began planning for the 15th Avenue NE Paving project in 2016. Six years later, 1.3 miles of roadway are now paved, protected bike lanes have been added, new left turns implemented, upgraded sidewalks, along with sewer and water mains; and the Roosevelt High School bus loading zone was moved to improve access for students with disabilities.
Construction on 15th Avenue NE was funded by the 9 year, $930 million “Levy to Move Seattle” that was passed by voters in 2015.
The street was a concern for many Seattleites due to the estimated collisions that occur there. According to SDOT, the street sees an average of 10,000 vehicles a day with an average of 143 collisions every five years.
“This project is part of our Vision Zero initiative to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030,” SDOT said in a statement. “Traffic collisions are preventable through smarter street design, targeted enforcement and thoughtful public engagement.”
The school bus loading zone that was originally on 15th Avenue NE was moved onto NE 68th Street. The move “means the loading area is closer to the school’s accessible entrance, is less steep and prevents the mixing of buses with traffic and bike lanes,” according to SDOT.
Nearby families left comments to SDOT about their satisfaction with the upgraded sidewalks and bike lanes that were implemented as part of the 15th Avenue NE Paving project.
“The bike lanes are something that my family and I will use regularly. We also walk and drive in the area on a daily basis so are looking forward to a safer street overall, for all users,” a resident nearby 15th Avenue NE said in SDOT’s news release. “And in 4 short years my daughter will attend high school at Roosevelt and I will feel so confident in her ability to bike and walk to school.”
SDOT was not able to disclose to The Center Square how much the project cost overall.