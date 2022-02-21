(The Center Square) – A federal judge’s decision to relist gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 44 states will have political ramifications even if the ruling doesn’t apply to packs on the east side of Washington where most attacks on livestock occur, opponents say.
State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and cattle producer advocacy groups contend the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is already reluctant to hunt problem wolves in Ferry and Stevens counties and will now be even less motivated.
Kretz said stripping states of their ability to manage wolf populations is further threatening the viability of livestock producers at a time when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that small ranches and farms are decreasing by about 2% per year across the nation.
“It’s one more little hole in the wall that makes it harder for us,” said Kretz, who owns a ranch in Ferry County.
His concerns are echoed by Scott Nielsen, a board member of Cattle Producers of Washington and a rancher in Stevens County. Nielsen said WDFW has increasingly put the responsibility of managing wolves on livestock owners instead of following its own plan to stop the apex predators from decimating herd numbers.
He said Cattle Producers and other farm and ranch advocates believe the wolf population is recovered and no longer meets requirements for an ESA listing. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFW) data, there are more than 6,000 wolves in the lower 48 states, which has exceeded recovery goals by 300% since the species was listed under the ESA in 1974.
“The wolf populations are growing and our ranchers in Northeastern Washington are besieged by attacks,” said Nielsen. “They are not being allowed to do what’s right. They are not being allowed to defend their herds.”
Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey S. White undid a 2020 delisting of gray wolves as a threatened species, not including the Northern Rockies and Great Lakes populations that have seen robust growth in numbers. White argued that USFW had erroneously based its 2020 delisting decision on wolf populations in the two regions that had much higher numbers than elsewhere in the west.
“Environmental groups went shopping for an activist judge and found one in California,” Kretz said.
With White’s ruling, wolves are once again federally listed in the western two-thirds of Washington. They remain delisted east of Highway 97 from the British Columbia border south to Monse, Highway 17 from Monse south to Mesa, and Highway 395 from Mesa south to the Oregon border.
Wolf advocates have praised White’s re-listing order.
"Wolves are an integral part in the health and resilience of western ecosystems," Adam Gebauer, the public lands program director at the Spokane-based Lands Council, said in a statement to reporters. "Local land managers, state wildlife offices and the federal government must work together and rely on science and not politics to ensure their recovery. Wolves are our allies in the conservation of wildlands."
WDFW estimates there are at least 178 wolves spread across 29 packs in Washington, which is up from an estimated 145 wolves in 26 packs in 2019. Most of these packs live in eastern and northern Washington.
Many ranchers believe the numbers are higher than reported by WDFW, said Kretz.
In 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he wanted to see less wolves killed for repeated depredations. He directed Fish and Wildlife to find ways to issue fewer kill orders and suggested that less grazing on public lands to separate wolves and cattle might be one solution.
Cattle industry groups immediately responded by saying that grazing rights on public lands were deeded through a series of Congressional acts and therefore protected.
Nielsen and Kretz said that Inslee’s philosophy is shared by many WDFW officials because the agency has been slow to act even when wolf behavior justifies a kill order under its own management plan.
WDFW’s lethal removal policy allows a kill order to be issued if wolves have attacked or killed livestock three times within the last 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must show that non-lethal measures did not work before wolves are euthanized.
Kretz said the large population centers, such as Seattle, on the west side of the state are not experiencing the problems of the rural east side with wolves so they are unsympathetic. He said WDFW administrators in Olympia also appear to fit into that category because they don’t act even when it is warranted.
He said one example of that lack of will is the result of a kill order authorized by WDFW last August. Two members of the Togo wolf pack in Ferry County were to be euthanized to reduce repeated attacks on cattle, but agency officials announced they were unable to carry out these hunts before the order expired.
Meanwhile, the Diamond M ranch, one of the biggest cattle operations in Washington, reported in 2021 that 70 of its herd were lost each year due to wolf attacks from the Togo pack and others.
The ranch on the northern edge of Stevens and Ferry counties is owned by Len and Patti McIrvin in a four-way family partnership and runs 2,000 cow-calf pairs alone.
Diamond M has deeded rights and U.S. Forest Service permits to graze 736 cow-calf pairs in the Colville National Forest, something the McIrvin family has done since 1945.
Wolves began attacking the ranch’s cattle in 2008 after saturating the region. Len said last fall that every possible non-lethal measure had been tried without success because the apex predators are growing more aggressive in the face of state inaction to change their behavior,
“They now want to protect wolves over cattle,” he said in November of WDFW’s inability to control the situation.
Even on the home range, he said cattle aren’t safe because wolves follow the herds onto private property at lower elevations to hunt and kill.
Getting wolf depredations confirmed is difficult, said McIrvin, because carcasses are sometimes too badly decayed by the time they are found to collect evidence about the cause of death. Even when the kill has all the signs of a wolf attack, state officials hesitate to call it one because that is a step toward a trigger order.
McIrvin explained that it isn’t just the direct loss of a cow or calf that is hurting ranchers, especially those with smaller operations on a tight budget. He said cows that are around an attack frequently miscarry calves or become infertile, and the stressed herd overall loses weight, which lowers value.
He said the Diamond M has refused to apply for state compensation for cattle losses. The funding comes with strings about how you raise your livestock and what your ranching practices should be, said McIrvin.
Plus, he sees compensation as “blood money” that, if accepted, condones the politics of the state that tie the hands of ranchers from protecting their livestock.
In states where problem wolves are euthanized, he said predators learn to stay away from domestic livestock.
Kretz said what it will take to get WDFW to follow its own rules and deal with problem wolves is for packs to get established on the west side of the state.
“The first poodle killed in Bellingham and it’s going to change,” he said.
Nielsen urges environmental groups to push for more wolves on the west side so the playing field is level.
Several years ago, Kretz introduced a bill to establish wolf packs on Bainbridge Island, a small city in western Washington. He said that legislation received plenty of media attention, which was his intent.
"I wanted to point out that the west side was protected from the problems playing out over here," he said.
Kretz said wolf advocates have gone so far as to say that packs traveling into Washington from Vancouver Island in Canada are peaceful because they only eat fish. He said it only makes sense that coastal wolves would forage on what is available, but they are still predators and there are likely to be conflicts with domestic animals as their numbers grow.
Last summer, Kretz met with a group of ranchers in Ferry County and told them it was time to start getting their stories out to educate people about the realities of living among wolves.
He made that request after being told by these ranchers that wolves had gotten brazen enough to walk right across their path when they were range riding because they had no fear of humans.
Cattle Producers has gotten state grant funds to hire range riders in remote areas with high wolf activity, said Nielsen. He said the challenge is that there are not nearly enough riders to be everywhere they need to be to ward off attacks.
Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke now has a wildlife conflict specialist on staff to help investigate predator attacks. He said that specialist, Jeff Flood, is at the scene of a livestock kill to gather evidence that can help WDFW confirm if a wolf is responsible.
He said the state agency has collared seven or eight more wolves in the area, which allows his office to monitor more pack movement.
“When we can keep track of where the packs are, we can warn producers in that area that they need to have more of a human presence to keep wolves away,” he said.
Kretz continues his push to get ranchers to find venues for their stories. He said less than 2% of the nation raises food for nearly 330 million Americans and beyond, so it is important that the voices of farmers and ranchers be heard and understood.