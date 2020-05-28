(The Center Square) – Houses of worship in Washington state can begin holding services again, Gov Jay Inslee announced, but with certain guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There have been 20,406 confirmed cases of the virus statewide with 1,095 deaths.
For counties that remain in Phase 1 of Inslee’s four-step process for reopening, in-person outdoor services of up to 100 people can be held on the church’s property. Attendees are expected to follow social distancing practices and wear face masks.
For counties that have been approved to move to Phase 2, indoor services can be held at up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Those attendees will also have to wear face masks and staff must receive personal protective equipment and receive training on proper sanitization and how to self-screen for coronavirus symptoms.
In either case, multiple services can be held daily.
In-home services or faith-based counseling can resume with a maximum of five people, and those who are not from the same household should wear face masks.
Inslee also said weddings and funerals can resume following the guidelines, as well as religious holiday observances.
Congregations are encouraged to keep a voluntary log of attendees for the purposes of contact tracing, and if choirs perform they must wear face masks since studies have shown the virus can travel farther the louder a person’s voice is projected.
Snohomish County said it intends to apply to the governor’s office to move on to Phase 2 of reopening. Located north of Seattle and King County, Snohomish has a population of nearly 900,000 and the second most coronavirus deaths at 145, far behind King County’s 559.
County officials said they have met the requirement of having fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.
So far, 25 of the state’s 39 counties have been approved for Phase 2, which allows gatherings of up to five people, in-person restaurant dining and the reopening of salons, barbershops and most retail stores.
Seattle-based Boeing announced it is cutting 12,000 jobs and laying off about 6,800 employees, with another 5,500 taking voluntary buyouts. Neary 10,000 of the layoffs and buyouts are in the Seattle area, where the company has most of its commercial airplane production.
A memo to employees from CEO David Calhoun said the pandemic’s “devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices.”