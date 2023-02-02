(The Center Square) – The Seattle area is continuing to see businesses lay off their workers with REI Co-op now announcing it’s making cuts to its staff at its headquarters.
The outdoor retailer announced in a letter to its workforce that 167 leaders and employees will be laid off as a way to restructure its headquarters throughout King County. The 167 layoffs are approximately 8% of the headquarters workforce.
“In the face of increasing uncertainty, we need to sharpen our focus on the most critical investments and areas of work to best serve our members and grow the co-op over the long term,” REI Co-op President Eric Artz said in a letter to employees. “We will need to make hard choices, and that will be the work ahead for all of us.”
Artz added that REI needs to get back to profitability as soon as possible. To do so, the company is making organizational changes that focus resources on areas of highest impact. This includes reorganizing and combining several divisions within the company’s headquarters so that teams are organized around a focused set of priorities, according to Artz.
A month into 2023 and the Seattle area has already seen over 3,000 layoffs announced by Amazon and Microsoft.
Affected REI employees will be offered a severance package, access to four months of health care, payments for remaining vacation time and 2022 bonuses, and outplacement support.