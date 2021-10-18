(The Center Square) – The city of Redmond had the second-largest increase in sales tax revenue last year among Washington municipalities, according to a new report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor.
Redmond’s sales tax collection was up more than $2 million from the year before, from $40.6 million to $42.7 million; a 5% increase.
“Higher sales tax receipts are a good indication of economic growth,” University of Central Arkansas economist Jeremy Horpedahl said.
There are some exceptions to that, however, including the federal government’s large “injection of cash to consumers outside of economic growth,” Horpedahl said.
Overall sales tax collection in Washington was down 4.5% last year, for a $76.7 million decline. The auditor’s office, however, reported that “167 of 272 cities (that's over 60%) saw an increase in their sales tax collections over pre-pandemic 2019.”
“We think each city has its own story that explains the increase or decrease," the report said. "We shouldn’t assume any one factor is responsible for changes.”
Redmond Mayor Angela Birney attributed the rise in collections to two main factors: Microsoft and light rail.
“The increase in sales tax from 2020 over 2019 can be attributed primarily to the one-time sales tax on construction and development revenues increased substantially due to continued development activity, most notably with the Microsoft Refresh project and light rail construction,” Birney said.
Birney argued, “These projects reflect the City’s focus on economic development and successful community partnerships while creating a city that is an excellent place to live, work and invest.”
Sales taxes related to construction in Redmond were up by more than $2.1 million from the previous year, as were taxes on retail, wholesale and manufacturing, and information. These helped to more than balance out a fall in collections for accommodation, food services and recreation-related sales taxes that totaled more than $1.8 million.
While Redmond posted gains, many of its nearby neighbors did not. Sales tax collections in Seattle were down more than $46.4 million and were down more than $19 million in Bellevue.