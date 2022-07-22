(The Center Square) – Voters in Redmond will have a say about their public safety programs come November.
The Redmond City Council voted five to two in favor of adding a levy to the November ballot for the midterm elections during their council meeting this week.
“Placing a levy on the November ballot empowers Redmond voters to choose the future direction of our public safety programs,” Redmond Mayor Angela Birney said in a statement. “This levy goes beyond retaining and expanding police and fire staff. It also funds alternative approaches to crisis intervention while connecting our community members with appropriate services.”
During the discussion in the Tuesday meeting, councilmembers emphasized how the levy would use a mental and behavioral-first approach to public safety.
“Given the many concerns we have heard from the community members about the structural organization of how this program is being developed, I think that this is a way for us as a council to check-in and do our due diligence to ensure that the program is living up to our goals of ensuring that the mental health element is being properly addressed,” Redmond City Councilmember Jessica Forsythe said in the meeting.
If passed by voters, the measure would raise property taxes beginning in 2023 by $0.366 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which would generate $10.4 million per year, according to the amendment document.
The median Redmond homeowner would have to pay $30.50 a month or $366 a year, based on the City’s 2021 average home assessed value of one million dollars.
The collected funds would go towards Redmond’s Comprehensive Public Safety Plan. That plan includes initiatives such as hiring more personnel for mental and behavioral health services, expanding fire personnel for fire suppression capabilities, adding police officers to support better response times, improving mobile health services through the fire department and reinvesting in the fire and police department that was supported by the 2007 property tax levy lid lift.
The 2007 public safety levy was the last to be passed by Redmond voters. The city is proposing a new levy to maintain existing services and “fund innovative service enhancements requested by the community,” according to the City of Redmond.
The city argues that the old levy isn't generating enough revenues because increases are limited to 1% per year, and expenses have increased at approximately 5% per year.