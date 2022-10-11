(The Center Square) – Redmond voters will have to decide if they want a raised property tax by $0.366 per $1,000 of assessed valuation come November.
The City of Redmond is proposing a property tax levy to voters to fund a number of public safety initiatives. The measure would generate $10.4 million per year for public safety, according to the city.
For a $750,000 home in Redmond, the levy cost would be nearly $23 a month, or $275 a year. The current property tax rate is $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. If the levy is passed by voters, the new property tax rate beginning in 2023 would be $1.36 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, a 37% increase, according to the city.
To address inflation, the levy would increase annually by 5% for six years.
Here is what the levy money would be used for, starting next year:
$688,000 would be used to hire six additional mental health responders to respond with police officers. Currently, the Redmond Police Department only has one mental health professional on staff.
The Redmond Fire Department would receive $2.9 million to hire enough firefighters for two of the city’s stations. This would double Redmond’s fire suppression capacity.
For both the fire department and police department, the city would fund $3.5 million to ensure positions in both departments are retained to avoid short staffing issues.
The Redmond Police Department would be given $935,000 to provide deputies with body-worn cameras.
An additional $1.98 million would hire 12 additional police responders to ensure Redmond's Police Department. The city says police staffing has remained flat while Redmond has grown by 20,000 residents in the last 10 years.
Redmond has the ninth highest levy rate in King County at $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. SeaTac has the highest at $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, with Seattle following behind at $2.16.
Redmond voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject Proposition 1 on Nov. 8. Voters within the city last passed a public safety levy in 2007.
“The 2007 levy no longer supports the services our changing city needs,” Redmond Mayor Angela Birney said in a statement. “The proposal before the voters will strengthen the community through innovative programs that provide safety, stability and resources for anyone in crisis.”