(The Center Square) - The Redmond City Council voted to pay $7.5 million to settle a wrongful-death claim made by the family of a woman who was shot and killed by a local police officer in 2020.
Per several officers' statements, Churna had called police to report that someone was in her home on the night of Sept. 20, 2020. She came out of her apartment carrying a gun and pointed it at several officers.
Two officers fired at her, missing. Churna went back into her apartment and put the gun down. She obeyed the order to come back out of her apartment and lay down on her stomach, and was going to be handcuffed. She squirmed on the ground and demanded to speak to her ex-husband.
That's when Officer Daniel Mendoza shot her six times with a rifle. The shots came from about 30 feet away, according to the official investigation.
The council vote came on April 26 to end the wrongful death claim with a cash settlement.
Kim Zak, an attorney for the family of Churna said the money will go to her estate, her parents and her 8-year-old son.
“While no amount of money will bring Andrea back, the settlement does send a clear message that the Redmond Police Department made some serious errors in the way they handled Andrea’s call for help as well as highlights necessary change in their hiring and training practices,” Zak said to the Seattle Times.
Zak added that she believes the $7.5 million settlement is the “largest ever paid in Washington before an actual lawsuit was filed.”
Redmond’s law enforcement liability is self insured through a financial arrangement called a municipal captive. Municipal captive insurers typically purchase reinsurance for protection against extremely large losses.
Jerry Theodorou, the policy director of finance, insurance and trade at the R Street think tank, doesn’t think a $7 million loss should disrupt the economics of the captive of the city of Redmond.
“If, for example, there is reinsurance for losses exceeding $1 million, the net loss to Redmond is capped at $1 million, and Redmond recovers from reinsurers the remaining $6 million,” Theodorou said in an email to the Center Square. “And if the captive is well-managed, there would be sufficient capital to pay the loss...if the captive is inadequately capitalized and does not have strong reinsurance protection, the loss would hit [Redmond’s] general funds, something that would add to the deficit.”