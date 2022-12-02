(The Center Square) – The restaurant chain Red Robin has reached a settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for alleged wage theft of employees.
The wage theft is said to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2022 at the Northgate restaurant location in North Seattle.
Red Robin settled the allegations and agreed to pay a total financial remedy of $401,987 to 343 former and current employees and $250 to the City of Seattle.
“This whole experience has made me realize how important it is to find a job that respects the individual,” said Former Red Robin Employee Rachael Benson in a statement. “Working for someone, a big restaurant corporation in this case, that only cares about sales rather than their employees affects more than your ability to work.”
The Office of Labor Standards alleged that Red Robin failed to post work schedules at least 14 days in advance, pay employees for employer-initiated schedule changes and provide required rest and meal breaks.
Along with settling for over $400,000, the restaurant chain also agreed to develop and implement written policies that comply with the Secure Scheduling and Wage Theft Ordinances and Washington state law.
“At Red Robin we are committed to doing the right thing, the right way, no matter what...We have reached a negotiated settlement with no admission of fault to put this matter behind us and focus on our work environment that recognizes the contributions of our team members in a fair and equitable way,” a Red Robin spokesperson said.
Red Robin was founded in Seattle in 1969. Currently, the chain has over 500 locations worldwide. The Northgate Red Robin is the only one located in Seattle.