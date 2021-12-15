(The Center Square) – District 3 Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is staving off a recall challenge by the slimmest of margins, maintaining 50.38% of the votes counted so far, according to King County Elections.
If the final results are close enough, a recount is a possibility.
“Interestingly enough, there actually aren’t any mandatory recount requirements for local ballot measures (which is what a recall is), just local races,” said Halei Watkins, communications officer with King County Elections, in an email to The Center Square. “A recount could be requested by either campaign, but the requestor does bear the responsibility for the cost.”
State law requires a deposit up front of 15 centers per vote for a machine recount and 25 cents per vote for a hand recount, she said, with actual costs adjusted or invoiced after certification of the recount.
With 40,932 ballots counted so far, that translates into $6,139.80 for a machine recount and $10,233 for a hand recount.
“A recount can be requested by any of the following ahead of the Dec. 21 deadline: a candidate, a political party representative for an office, a group of five or more voters for a ballot measure,” Watkins said. “State law requires that the person or group requesting the recount pay the deposit and costs.”
Given that elections and campaign finances are governed separately, that raises the question of whether that cost is considered a campaign expense or donation.
“Any recount costs for the recall election would be a campaign expense for the committee that pays for it,” explained Debbie Cafazzo, training and outreach specialist for the Public Disclosure Commission, in an email. “The committee would need to report the expense if they foot the bill.”
For now, a recount remains only a possibility.
"No recount has been requested at this point," Watkins said, "but the campaigns have until Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. to make that request if they choose to."
The Center Square asked, via email and social media, if the Recall Kshama Sawant campaign planned to request a recount, but received no response.
As of Dec. 14, “no” votes totaled 20,605 and “yes” votes totaled 20,296, out of 40,932 ballots counted. The 31-vote discrepancy between the combined “yes” and “no” votes (40,901) and total number of ballots reported counted (40,932) by King County Elections is due to overvotes and undervotes.
“An overvote is when someone fills in more than one selection for a given race and an overvote is no selections at all are made in the race,” Watkins said.
Results will be certified on Dec. 17.