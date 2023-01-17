(The Center Square) – There was a record-breaking number of homeless deaths in King County in 2022.
Last year saw 310 deaths of homeless persons in King County. That was 65% more deaths than in 2021 and over 100 more deaths than in 2018, which had set the bar at 195 fatalities, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Out of the 310 deaths recorded by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, 238 (77%) were deemed accidental. Deaths from drug overdose are included in that category.
The Center Square previously reported that deaths from drug and alcohol abuse in King County went up 24% from 2021 to 2022. In King County’s 2022 overdose death report, fentanyl was involved in 70% of all confirmed overdose deaths that have occurred to date in 2022. That is up from less than 10% prior to 2018.
Kaila Lafferty, communications specialist for Seattle and King County Public Health, told The Center square in an email that the homeless death toll is an undercount of total deaths among homeless people county-wide.
Laffety said the statistics rely on the Medical Examiner’s Office, which only investigates people who die of sudden or unnatural causes, whereas most persons’ cause of death is determined by a physician rather than a medical examiner.
“Most of these deaths in 2022 are directly tied to an increase in fatal overdoses, reflecting the impact inexpensive and dangerous fentanyl and methamphetamine is having across the nation, and in our community,” Lafferty said. “Recently, we are seeing a vast increase in the amount of inexpensive fentanyl in the community – leading to a large toll of fatal overdose among people who are unhoused.”
Lafferty added that the county is increasing funding to work with community-based organizations to expand distribution of naloxone in vulnerable populations and increase access to educational materials to reduce the risks of overdoses.
King County Executive Dow Constantine has also directed Public Health to coordinate with the King County Department of Community and Human Services and King County Regional Homeless Authority to build solutions that mitigate the risk of fatal overdose.
The King County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on and removing fentanyl from neighborhoods. This includes busts that recently seized around a half million fentanyl pills, according to Lafferty.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publishing.