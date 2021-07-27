Seattle voters have just over one week to cast their ballots in the Aug. 3 top-two primaries. A poll released July 16 showed a plurality of voters unsure who they’d choose for mayor and the two at-large city council seats.
The Northwest Progressive Institute poll, conducted by Change Research, showed 32% undecided for the mayoral race, 50% undecided for the position 9 council seat, and 55% undecided for the position 8 seat. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 4.3 percentage points.
In the mayoral primary, 20% of respondents said they supported former council president Bruce Harrell, 12% said they supported current council president Lorena González, and 10% backed Chief Seattle Club executive director Colleen Echohawk. The 12 other candidates running received less than 10% support among poll respondents.
For the position 9 council seat, attorney and Creative Justice executive director Nikkita Oliver received 26% support, Fremont Brewing co-owner Sara Nelson received 11%, and González’s chief of staff Brianna Thomas received 6%, with the four other candidates polling at 3% or less.
For the position 8 council seat, incumbent Teresa Mosqueda polled at 26%, with Kate Martin at 6%, nine other candidates below that percentage, and 55% unsure.
The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission reported more than $600,000 in satellite spending toward the mayoral race as of July 21:
- Essential Workers for Lorena had spent $430,000 supporting González;
- Bruce Harrell for Seattle’s Future had spent $120,000 supporting Harrell; and
- Seattle United for Progressive Change had spent $70,000 supporting Farrell.
- The Progressive Equity PAC had spent $21,000 supporting Thomas in the position 9 council election.
Total satellite spending for the 2017 election cycle – the last time the city held elections for the two at-large council seats and for mayor – was around $1.3 million. In 2019, when the seven district council seats were up for election, satellite spending topped $4 million.