(The Center Square) – Voters in the Reardan-Edwall School District are being asked on Nov. 8 to approve a new capital levy to provide tennis and track athletes with a place to practice instead of having to be bused to an outside location.
The five-year Health, Safety and Renovation levy would raise nearly $4.2 million that district officials say will be used to construct the training facility. The funds would also reimburse the district for the replacement of athletic lights this summer and cover the costs of a rubberized track, upgraded tennis courts and a wrestling and fitness center.
If the levy is approved, the cost to property owners will be an estimated 95 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value each year.
Superintendent Eric Sobotta told the Spokesman-Review this week that the current home of the district's transportation department is a 1980 pole barn. He said there is an opportunity to get 90% of a new transportation hub paid for by the state if the district can come up with 10% of the cost.
The district wants to then remodel the barn as a wrestling facility and a fitness center that can be used by the public. Currently, wrestlers are practicing in the band room.
Track athletes are being bused to Davenport for practice, and tennis players to Medical Lake.
If the levy is approved, the district's stated plan is to reconstruct three of the tennis courts and build a multi-use field house that can also be used for community events and a place for physical education classes during bad weather.
Once the projects are complete, Sobotta said the district can save the money it is spending to bus students to other locations.