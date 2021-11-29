(The Center Square) – King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn announced on his website Monday that he will run next year in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.
Dunn, a Republican, has served on the King County Council since 2005. His mother, Jennifer Dunn, also a Republican, represented the district from 1993 to 2005, never receiving less than 60% of the vote over six elections.
Dunn is looking to take on incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier, who was first elected to the seat in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. Schrier, a physician, is the first Democrat to represent the district since it was created after the 1980 U.S. Census.
The 8th Congressional District covers southeast King County, a similar area to Dunn’s current 9th District on the King County Council, as well as Chelan, Kittitas and Pierce counties.
Dunn’s website says that as a former federal prosecutor he is “leading the fight to ‘re-fund the police’ and provide desperately needed support for the criminal justice system.”
The website also says he is opposed to new taxes and more government spending.
A poll released today by Dunn’s campaign shows him leading several other potential Republican candidates in the primary race and also holding a 40% to 36% advantage over Schrier.
The survey was conducted last week by telephone by Moore Information Group out of Portland, Ore., and included 400 voters in the newly redrawn 8th Congressional District.
As for other policy stances, Ballotpedia says that campaign survey questionnaires Dunn has submitted over the years indicate he favors same-sex marriage, has disapproved of Washington state’s practice of issuing driver licenses to non-citizens and objects to more gun control laws.
Dunn is currently vice chairman of the King County Council. He was appointed to his seat in 2005 to replace Rob McKenna after the latter was elected Washington attorney general. Dunn has retained his seat in every election since, including earlier this month when he received 63% of the vote.
In 2012, Dunn ran against fellow councilmember Bob Ferguson for state attorney general, losing 53.5% to 46.5%. Ferguson was re-elected to the office in 2016 and 2020.
Dunn, 50, received his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and his law degree from the University of Washington. After a few years in private practice, he was appointed in 2001 by President George W. Bush as coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Dunn has also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida and Seattle.