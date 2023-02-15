(The Center Square) – King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn will introduce a motion requesting County Executive Dow Constantine to re-hire previously employed county workers who did not comply with the county's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
On Feb. 6, King County and the City of Seattle dropped their respective COVID-19 vaccine requirements for city and county employees. The move was a result of Seattle and King County Public Health officials determining it was safe for employees to not require the vaccination as a result of King County’s high level of vaccination booster uptake and lower levels of community spread.
"Now that vaccination requirements have been rolled back, this is our opportunity to bring back those public servants-especially our first responders, including law enforcement and emergency personnel-who lost their jobs," Dunn said in a statement. "Especially as the county continues to struggle to hire enough deputies to fully staff our sheriff's Office, we should focus on bringing back and retaining the high-quality, experienced employees that we very much need to fully staff our work."
Seattle and King County employees, contractors and volunteers were originally required to show a proof of vaccination in August, 2021. That took effect as a result of an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in every county, due to the delta variant.
To date, 281 King County employees separated due to noncompliance with the vaccine mandate, according to the County Department of Human Resources. This included 33 in the sheriff's Office and as of August 2022, 120 deputy positions at the sheriff’s office remain vacant.
King County Metro lost 110 employees to the requirement and is working to hire nearly 40 vehicle maintenance staff and 100 bus operators, according to Dunn.
A similar bill has been proposed at the state level by Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima. The bill seeks to provide a 10% hiring preference for workers who lost their jobs due to the government-imposed vaccine mandate.
The county motion is scheduled to be presented at the King County Council meeting on Feb. 21.