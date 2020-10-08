(The Center Square) — The Washington governor's mansion will go to one of two men from opposite sides of the Cascade this year, but neither came out against qualified immunity for law enforcement during a Wednesday debate.
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking a third term amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a recession, racial tensions, and the loss of Boeing’s 787 jetliner production to South Carolina.
Republican Loren Culp, a small-town police chief from Republic, rose to prominence for refusing to enforce a voter-passed gun-control initiative and campaigning against Inslee’s public health orders.
The two had their first and only debate on Wednesday night and sparred over issues ranging from policing to the economy from separate rooms in light of the pandemic.
Race and policing in Washington took center stage during the debate with some revealing responses from the candidates.
Debate moderator Melissa Santos of Crosscut brought up the case of a white Seattle police officer who was rehired after he was fired for punching a black woman.
The officer, Adley Shepherd, was fired four years ago by former Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole, who said at the time that the officer's conduct "was in stark contrast to the expectations set forth for our officers.”
Culp said racists do exist, but blamed the Democrat-led state government for tolerating it.
He said he would have sent in armed National Guard members to police Seattle’s protests, unlike Inslee. In June, Inslee sent unarmed National Guard troops to the city to assist local police.
Inslee said he misspoke when asked about a past statement in which he claimed he did not know about Seattle’s former Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone (CHOP).
Culp added that the state should stop releasing prisoners, which Inslee has done for around 1,000 prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19.
Culp said that he does not support ending qualified immunity protecting police officers from civil lawsuits. Culp is facing a civil lawsuit in Republic over allegedly mishandling a sex-abuse case.
Inslee did not have an answer on where he stood on qualified immunity or revising police union contracts, saying, “One way or another we have to bring more justice, we can do that.”
Inslee targeted Culp’s record of refusing to enforce I-1639, which banned anyone younger than 21 from buying a gun and was approved by nearly 60% of voters. Culp argued the police should have the freedom to enforce what laws they choose.
Inslee cited climate change as the driving force behind this summer's devastating wildfires and said the state must step up its efforts to fight it in the short-term by creating clean energy jobs, painting Culp as a climate change denier.
When questioned by KIRO 7 about his previous remarks about arson as a cause behind this summer’s wildfires, Culp said he heard a firefighter float the idea. He continued that forest management, not climate change, should be the state’s top priority.
The Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste has repeatedly said there is no evidence that the fires were set by left or right-wing radicals, contrary to popular conspiracy theories.
The state’s response to the pandemic was a hot button issue throughout the debate as well as the general role of government in the crisis.
Culp went after Inslee for taking the pay raise given to him by the state’s independent salary commission while shutting down businesses per his health orders.
Inslee stressed that beating the virus is his to priority, but cited the state’s family-leave law, expansion of health care services, and eviction moratorium as proof he supports working Washington families.
When questioned about his outdoor rallies during the pandemic where many of his supporters have been seen without face masks, Culp said wearing a face mask should be a choice, not the law.
“I've never spoken out against wearing masks, I've come out against orders from government,” Culp said.
Inslee countered that no court has struck down his health orders, which he said are “saving Washingtonians' lives.”
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected in September that as many as 363,269 people could die from COVID-19 in the U.S. by New Year’s Day if there are no changes to face mask usage and social distancing measures. It also projects around 96,000 lives could be saved through the end of the year if at least 95% of people wore face masks.
A September poll from KOMO News and Strategies 360 found that 59% of Washington voters approve of how Inslee has handled the pandemic. There have been more than 2,200 deaths in the state and over 200,000 nationwide.
On the economy, Inslee praised the state as a great place to live and do business, but Culp made note of Boeing taking jobs back east on Inslee’s watch.
“The governor has lost touch with reality,” Culp said. “The governor has no clue what it’s like in the real world. This is not a business friendly state.”
With regards to health care, Inslee hammered away at the GOP for wanting to strip Washington residents of their health care, claiming without evidence on Tuesday that GOP lawmakers would hold a special legislative session to do just that. Both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by Democrats.
Mental health, Culp said, is a real crisis and blamed Inslee for the decertification of the state’s largest psychiatric facility, Western State Hospital, which also lost $53 million in state funding in 2018 after filing short of basic federal safety standards.
When asked about taxes, Inslee would not say whether his budget proposal next year will hike them further or include more money for the state’s sluggish transportation projects.
Culp said he will freeze state spending and state-sponsored budget studies, calling it “crony capitalism” to spend money studying issues.
Washington voters will choose their next governor on Tuesday, November 3.