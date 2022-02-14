(The Center Square) The Puyallup Police Department’s Monday social media post is getting a lot of attention.
“Today is Valentine’s Day, a day where you get to celebrate the love in your life … but … we don’t want you to forget about those ex’s that did you wrong either!” the Facebook post starts out.
If people know of a former spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend with outstanding arrest warrants, they are asked to call the department with the offender’s location.
“We’ll take care of the rest,” the post states.
It goes on to note that the person will receive a “Valentine’s Day Special” that includes “limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a minimum one-night stay in luxurious five-star accommodations and professional glamour shots.”
Those were facetious references to handcuffs, a ride in a police car, jail time and booking mug shots.
Most of the comments below the post showed appreciation for the department’s dry sense of humor. The post was shared more than 1,400 times, with dozens of comments and 2,400 likes.
Voters, however, were not so taken with the proposal to build a new public safety building for the police department,
A proposal to build a new public safety building in the city is currently lacking enough votes to pass. At current count, it has support from 56.56% of voters, but needs 60% to pass, according to the city charter.
There are still some uncounted precincts in the special election, with results to be certified Feb. 18. The city is hoping to build a new police station, jail and municipal court for $81 million.
If it were to pass, the owner of a median-price home would pay an additional $214 in property taxes per year for 25 years. The measure also failed in the 2021 November general election.