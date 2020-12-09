(The Center Square) — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is taking the city to court over a tax on six-figure salaries that it claims is "illegal" and crushing small businesses.
In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court on Tuesday, the business group alleges the city's payroll tax, also known as "Jumpstart Seattle," is a tax on the right to earn a living and not the right to do business in the city.
Plaintiffs assert that the tax is unconstitutional and hurts businesses while they are most vulnerable amid the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
"Adding a new tax on jobs creates another headwind that could prove fatal to the recovery of downtown Seattle and the local business community," the lawsuit states. "The tax is illegal, punitive, and fails to address the most pressing issues facing the City."
Jumpstart Seattle was approved by the city council in July despite opposition from Mayor Jenny Durkan.
The measure makes an estimated $200 million for the city by levying a tax of up to 2.4% on employees making $150,000 a year or more, a feature which earned it its nickname of "the boss tax."
The tax targets companies with annual payroll expenses of $7 million or more, which include the city's single largest employer: Amazon.
The mammoth online retailer was a key player in lobbying against several similar taxes including a head tax in 2018 that levied $275 per employee.
Proponents of Jumpstart Seattle have championed it as a source of housing relief and small business assistance.
Critics of the tax see it as a vehicle for circumventing the state's constitutional exclusion of a personal income tax and detrimental to the economy.
“Extending the employer compensation tax to these entities and individuals, the proposed tax begins to look and feel a lot like an income tax,” said Mark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center, a free-market think tank. “After a summer of rioting and destruction, plus COVID shut-downs, Seattle leaders should not be taxing the same businesses that are on the verge of collapse.”
A Yelp study from November found that thousands of Seattle businesses have already folded during the pandemic and many fear more will follow as Gov. Jay Inslee's partial shutdown extends into next year.
The Metro Chamber also stands among the most prominent political contributors in Seattle.
Its political action committee, Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy, raised more than $2 million in the 2019 election cycle from such companies as Amazon, Starbucks, Expedia, and Puget Sound Energy.
Three sitting members of the Seattle City Council have received the committee's blessing, including Council President Lorena González, who has nevertheless voiced interest in capping campaign contributions from such bodies at $5,000.
The Metro Chamber will be holding a virtual briefing on the lawsuit on Friday.