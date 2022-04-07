A Seattle Police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, Friday, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. Increasingly in liberal cities across the country — where people living in tents in public spaces have long been tolerated — leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)