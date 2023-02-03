(The Center Square) – A new bill proposed in the Legislature would impose higher taxes on cannabis sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in the product. THC is the principal psychoactive ingredient of marijuana.
House Bill 1641 would levy three different tax rates based on potency: a 37% tax on products with a THC concentration of less than 35%, a 50% tax on a concentration of 35% to 59%, and a 65% tax on a concentration of 60% or more.
Bill sponsor Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, on Thursday told the House Regulated Substance & Gaming Committee the legislation is meant to address the increased potency of cannabis since 2012, when Washington became the first U.S. state to legalize recreational use of marijuana and the first to allow recreational marijuana sales.
She said potency has increased 900% in the last decade.
“Alcohol wasn’t a significant societal problem until it was distilled,” Davis explained. “Tobacco wasn’t a significant problem until the invention of the cigarette. And cannabis was not an enormous threat to public health until the mass proliferation of cannabis concentrates. We’ve all borne witness to what happens when a for-profit industry is afforded the unfettered ability to market an addictive product.”
High-potency cannabis products have been linked to a number of health issues, she said, including short-term memory and coordination issues, impaired cognitive functions, psychosis, and increased risk of anxiety, depression and dependence when used over a long period of time.
Long-term use of marijuana with high levels of THC can also result in a condition where users experience nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, Davis added.
Several of those who spoke out against HB 1641 said state efforts to regulate legal marijuana could end up doing more harm than good, both to an industry that saw cannabis sales decline last year for the first time since the state began legal adult-use marijuana sales in 2014 and in terms of keeping the product away from underage users.
“There are ways to address some of the shared concerns we in the industry have with representatives about these issues,” said Micha Sherman, representing the Washington Sun and Craft Growers Association, a trade group of cannabis producers and processors from around the state.
Demonizing an entire industry and putting onerous taxes on its products is counterproductive, according to Sherman.
“These novel cannabinoids and synthesized compounds with artificial ingredients, those are real concerns that we need to get in front of, and the broad brush that this bill is painting things with is not the way to get there,” he said.
Ezra Eickmeyer of Producers Northwest, which represents large-scale cannabis farmers, processors, and manufacturers in Washington, agreed.
“What we do also know is that if we increase the price of concentrates and high-demand products, the illicit market will step right in,” he said. “This stuff can be made at home in garages and there’s still a very effective network to get it to the public. And so the effect of these tax bills eliminating high-THC products would be increasing the prices and just shifting those sales to the illicit market where people show up at your home to sell it to you, the same product we can produce in our factories.”
Bethany Rondeaux, CEO of Falcanna, a cannabis producer and processor operating out of Port Angles on the Olympic Peninsula, railed against the proposed tax increases.
She pointed out Washington’s 37% excise tax on adult-use cannabis, which the consumer pays at the time of purchase, is the highest in the nation.
“Most states tax cannabis at an average of 10%,” Rondeaux said. “This bill is proposing a tax of up to 65%, which is excessive. This bill would only have Washington fall further behind in the cannabis industry, creating yet another unfeeling business law and a public health crisis.”
She went on to say, “By limiting the sale of concentrate products to 26-year-olds, this bill would support the illicit market in a huge way, as consumers aged 21 to 25 would turn to the only other option: the illicit cannabis market. Consumption wouldn’t change, just the product being consumed.”
The Center Square reached out to Aaron Smith, co-founder and CEO of the Washington, D.C-based National Cannabis Industry Association, for a national perspective on the Evergreen State’s proposed legislation.
“We don't have a position on this bill specifically but can comment on the topic broadly,” he said via email.
“This is a terrible time to consider mounting an additional tax burden on our already overtaxed and highly-regulated industry,” Smith said. “Voters support legal cannabis because of the promise that the regulated industry will supplant the criminal market. Imposing higher taxes on licensed businesses undermines that goal as cannabis consumers are driven to the less expenses, untaxed underground market – especially now while inflationary pressure is already taking its toll on our industry.”